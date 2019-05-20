Melvin Edmonds Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The R&B star Melvin Edwards has died at the age of 65. The brother of “Babyface” Edwards, Melvin was also a founding member of the Indianapolis R&B group After 7. The group had three chart-topping hits in the early 1990s: “Can’t Stop,” “Ready or Not” and “Heat of the Moment.” In 2016, they released a comeback album titled “Timeless,” which had three Top 10 hit songs: “Runnin’ Out,” “I Want You” and “Let Me Know.”

Here’s what you need to know about Melvin Edwards:

1. He Grew Up in Indianapolis, the Second of Six Brothers

Melvin Edwards grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the second of six brothers; his family has been called Indiana’s most prominent musical family since the Jackson 5.

Melvin’s brother Kevon met Keith Mitchell at Indiana University and they began singing harmony together. On weekends, and during summer break, they came back to Indianapolis and practiced with Melvin, too. “Weekends and during the summer months we would come to Indianapolis and hook up with my brother Melvin and we’d sing harmony parts together,” Kevon told The Indianapolis News in 1990. “It just kind of culminated over a period of years.”

2. Melvin Took a Job as a Truck Driver When After 7 Split Up

By 1996, the members of After 7 were in their 40s and were beginning to be considered an “adult” act. They had been signed to Virgin Records, but the group’s relationship with the label began to sour. Finally, After 7 split up. Melvin had some friction with the rest of the group and left music. He went to work as a truck driver but eventually rejoined the group for its comeback album, “Timeless,” which was released in 2016.

3. His Son Joined After 7 & Toured With the Group

After the group broke up, Kevon Edmonds went solo and released a solo album 24-7. The album was successful enough to lead to a tour. Kevon invited Melvin’s son, Jason, to sing backup and help out on some of the After 7 covers. In 2009, Keith joined Kevon and Jason Edmonds to tour as a new version of After 7. Melvin was unable to join them because of health issues.

4. He Suffered a Stroke in 2011

In 2011, Melvin suffered a stroke. This prevented him from joining the After 7 reunion tour. His son, Jason, joined the tour to sing backup. Melvin did rejoin After 7 in 2016 when they released their comeback album “Timeless,” which had three Top 10 hit songs: “Runnin’ Out,” “I Want You” and “Let Me Know.”

5. He Is Survived by His Four Children

Melvin Edmonds is survived by his four children: Melvin, Jason, Chris and Courtney. His son Jason joined After 7 to sing back up during a reunion tour in 2011. Melvin Edmonds was 65 years old when he passed away after a brief illness.