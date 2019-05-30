Nic Ready Is the Home Run Derby Champ Praised by Trump

Pres calls cadet Nic Ready to the stage. "I want to feel his muscles," @POTUS said of the 2018 College Home Run Derby Champion. pic.twitter.com/48Xc48GoNj — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 30, 2019

On May 30, President Trump delivered the commencement address at the US Air Force Academy. He singled out several of the cadets for special praise. One of them was Parker Hammond, who has battled cancer. And he called on Nic Ready, the cadet who won the 2018 home run derby, to come on up to the podium.

“I want to feel his muscles,” the president said, as Ready walked up to the podium. “They’re real,” the president added, a moment later.

Here’s what you need to know about Nic Ready:

He Hit a Record 55 Home Runs During the Home Run Derby & Beat Out His Closest Competitor in a Closely-Fought Duel

Nic Ready’s closest competitor in the 2018 home run derby was Logan Davidson of Clemson. The two were closely matched, with both hitting 20 home runs in the final round. On the bonus ball, though, Nic Ready homered to win 21-20. On the final pitch, Ready was ahead by one. Davidson was failed to hit the bonus ball out of the park, and Ready earned the win.

Ready is the first service academy cadet-athlete to participate in the home run derby. He hit a record of 55 home runs during the derby.

Ready Is from Dallas, Texas & Has Been Named One of the Top Power Hitters in College Baseball

Nic Ready, a native of Dallas, Texas, was one of only six men’s college baseball players chosen to take part in the home run derby. He has been named one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

Ready led the Mountain West division with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs. Both those statistics put him in second place all-time for the Air Force. Ready also earned All-American Honors by Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game. He has been named the 2018 NCBWA District 8 Player of the Year.

His Father Played Major League Baseball for 13 Seasons

Nic Ready’s father, Randy, played Major League Baseball for 13 seasons. Randy Ready is now the manager for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. According to Nic’s biography, he has five brothers and his favorite food is steak and shrimp chimichurri. He says that he’d love to meet Robert E. Lee to ask him why he made his famous charge at Gettysburg.

Nic says that his =brothers Max and Mark had a big influence on his baseball career.