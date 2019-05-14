Nick Geale: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Geale is the top aide to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta. On May 14, Axios reported that Geale will be leaving the administration soon, due to a clash with White House officials. Axios reported that the White House is unhappy with the Labor Department’s failure to de-regulate quickly enough. According to unnamed sources, the White House thinks that Nick Geale may be the reason why the deregulation process has been slower than expected. Axios says that this clash is the reason that Geale is on his way out of the administration.

Here’s what you need to know about Nick Geale:

1. He was a Political Appointee Who Said He Was Doing Everything Possible to Implement President Trump’s Vision

Axios reports that Nick Geale will be stepping down because of a disagreement with White House staff over how quickly the Labor Department is implementing the White House’s deregulation plans. An anonymous source told Axios that Geale’s boss, Alexander Acosta, is seen as too slow-moving and too close to the unions. The source told Axios:

“The pace of change has not been sufficient. [Acosta] tends to be fairly fearful of taking hardline positions. He tends to be solicitous of the unions, often making the argument that that’s what the president wants.”

The source added that many people in the White House think that Nick Geale is the real reason that Labor Department has been so slow to implement the reforms.

But Geale, a political appointee, told Axios that he’s worked hard to implement the president’s agenda. He said, “We in the administration all want to do what is best for the country. There are lots of passionate people in the administration and I certainly am one of them. I believe I’ve done a great job in implementing the president’s vision and I wish everyone good luck in continuing their important work.”

2. He Has Been Accused of Creating a Hostile Work Environment

BREAKING: Top @USDOL official removed from office after White House investigation found he mistreated staff, w/ @jaclynmdiaz @ChrisOpfer. DOL Chief of Staff Nick Geale has been Sec. Acosta's most trusted, influential aide. https://t.co/C2t3x2xlwk — Ben Penn (@benjaminpenn) May 14, 2019

Bloomberg Law reported that the White House Office of Management and Budget had carried out an investigation into complaints about Geale’s treatment of staff. Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that Geale had been accused of cultivating a threatening, hostile work environment. They also said that Geale had misled White House staff about the department’s progress on policies.

Axios and Bloomberg have both reported that Geale is about to step down from his post as Department of Labor chief of staff. The Department of Labor later confirmed that Geale would step down on May 31. In the statement, Geale said, “I want to thank the dedicated and professional staff of the Department of Labor for helping to do so much good work for our nation. I am very excited to spend time with my new family and take on the next challenges our journey.”

3. He was an Unpaid Consultant with Trump for America During the Presidential Transition

A big thanks to Nick Geale, Chief of Staff at the US Dept of Labor, for delivering the keynote this morning at #NALP Recruitment & Development Summit. pic.twitter.com/L8vBpkvdGJ — Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) February 12, 2019

Geale joined the Labor Department in 2017. Prior to that, ProPublica reports that he was a volunteer with the presidential transition team. Geale volunteered for Trump for America. ProPublica reports that many of the people who volunteered at Trump for America went on to have full time jobs in the Trump administration. Geale earned a salary of $179,700 as Department of Labor chief of staff.

4. He Served as Director of Oversight for Senator Lamar Alexander

Before he went to work for the Department of Labor, Geale was a member of the National Mediation Board, the agency which works to resolve labor disputes in the aviation and rail industries. Before that, Geale was the Director of Oversight and Investigations for Ranking Member Lamar Alexander on the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Geale’s first job after graduating from law school was as an associate with Thelen Reid & Priest LLP.

5. He Attended an Elite Boarding School in California

According to his LinkedIn page, Geale attended the Thacher School, an elite private boarding school in Ojai, California. The school was founded in 1889. Geale went on to earn a BA at Claremont McKenna College and a law degree at Georgetown University School of Law.