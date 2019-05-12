Shooting Reported Outside of Trump Resort in Sunny Isles

3 were injured and one man was killed during a shootout in front of Trump Hotel in Sunny Isles, Florida on Sunday afternoon. Sunny Isles Beach Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old female was transported to Aventura Hospital and one man was killed in the shooting that occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car along Collins Avenue, Sunday afternoon. Police said the suspects were armed with an AK-47 and several handguns. Witnesses allege that rapper NBA Youngboy was involved in the incident but it has not been confirmed.

Officials also confirmed that two of the three suspects are currently in custody.

Actually police are saying in the Alamo rental car. Sunny Isles Police said the shooting occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car along Collins Avenue, Sunday afternoon. — Mark M. (@mmontuori) May 12, 2019

Some eyewitnesses say the shooting was an attempted drive-by but several other witnesses are saying this was a road rage incident.

Shooting is being described as a road rage type incident OUTSIDE the Trump International in Sunny Isles. — Steven Cejas (@StevenCejas) May 12, 2019

There was video captured of the scene from a nearby kosher restaurant and one Twitter user staying at Trump Hotel got a photo of the two cars involved. You can see the shattered glass in the back windshield that was damaged by gunfire.

Video is taken at a nearby Kosher restaurant after the shooting pic.twitter.com/YnavntuSqs — Shmelka Fridman (@ShFridman) May 12, 2019

The scene has been secured by police who continue to look for the third suspect in the shooting. It has been confirmed that a 19-year-old female transported to Aventura Hospital and one man died on the scene.

🚨Can't yet CONFIRM if NBA Youngboy was there at the shooting in Sunny Isles Beach on Collins Ave. There was a 19 YO female transported to Aventura Hospital and a deceased person on scene. — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) May 12, 2019