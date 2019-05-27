Thomas Smiley: Doctor Killed in Hawaii Shark Attack

A casual swim in Hawaii turned deadly when a shark killed a Granite Bay, California optometrist on Saturday. Thomas Smiley, 65, was approximately 60 yards from the beach at Ka’anapali State Park when he was attacked.



Smiley was at the beach Saturday morning with his wife when tragedy struck around 9 a.m. “He apparently came into contact with a shark, was seen in distress by witnesses who called 911,” Chief Jason Redulla of Hawaii’s Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement told ABC News Radio.

A popular Northern California optometrist, Smiley was reported to have just retired and was heading home the following day after a two-week vacation with his wife. Maui was a frequent destination for Smiley, who was an avid scuba diver and water skier. Friend and former classmate Dr. Gary Texara said that Smiley was also a racecar enthusiast who often organized racing benefits for children in need. Smiley leaves behind his wife, three children and six grandchildren.

First Responders on Jet Skis Attempted to Rescue Smiley



Dramatic video shows first responders on jet skis bringing Smiley back to shore. Rescue attempts were made but Smiley was pronounced dead at the scene. “I saw some blood on his stomach and then I got looking a little bit more and his wrist, it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off,” Alllison Keller told Hawaii News Now. “And then I got looking closer and his entire left leg from his knee down was just missing. There was no blood or anything,” she added. Keller said she could hear Smiley’s wife screaming in horror as she watched the attack and attempted rescue.



Scientists Suspect Smiley was Attacked by a Tiger Shark

The weather conditions for swimming seemed optimal. There was a light wind and a one-foot surf. The water Smiley was swimming in was described as 20-25 feet deep and clear. After the incident, warning signs were placed around Honokowai Point, the spot on Ka’anapali Beach where Smiley had been swimming. The signs remained through Sunday afternoon.



Experts say Hawaii is the perfect habitat for tiger sharks, making that species the most likely suspect involved in the attack. “Maui has for some reason been a hot spot in the Hawaiian Islands for tiger shark attacks, and I don’t think anybody can really say with any certainty why that is,” Marine Conservation Science Institute (Marine CSI) Executive Director Michael Domeier revealed.

Domeier explained that it’s now important for scientists to identify and study which species of shark was involved in the attack to reduce the number of accidental interactions between humans and sharks. “The bite radius and the tooth pattern and sometimes a tooth fragment is left in the victim, like in the bone or something, and so, a tooth fragment is the surest way, but also the bite radius, if it’s a very big bite radius, then it rules out a lot of other species of sharks, like Galapagos shark. Tiger shark, of course, is the number one that comes to my mind for a fatal attack.”

Shark Attacks are Extremely Rare

Shark attacks are extremely rare. While there have been six shark attacks in Hawaii this year, Smiley’s was only the fifth recorded death in Hawaii.

The last fatality in Hawaii was a 65-year-old female snorkeler who was killed at Ahihi Kinau Bay on April 29, 2015. “In an island state that’s surrounded by water, human and shark conflicts do occur from time to time,” Redulla explained. “There is always the potential for conflict between animal and human, and we just have to be aware of that and respect that.”

The Florida Museum keeps the International Shark Attack File, a detailed database of shark attacks. The website includes a corresponding database showing deaths by other accidents and natural disasters including tornadoes, dog bites, hunting mishaps and lightning strikes. The database is designed to put shark attacks into perspective and show their rarity compared to other accidental deaths.

Experts offer several safety tips to prevent accidental shark encounters including not entering the water at dawn, dusk or at night, staying away from large groups of fish where sharks may be feeding, removing shiny jewelry before swimming and not swimming with cuts or while menstruating.