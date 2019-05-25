US Army Asks a Question on Twitter & Gets Thousands of Heartbreaking Replies

A US Army Pfc. says in the brief clip posted to Twitter that serving has given him the opportunity to grow as a man, protect the ones he loves and serve something greater than himself.

Then the Army asked for soldiers to share how they felt about their service as soldiers. “How has serving impacted you?” Several thousand answered. And virtually none were answers that sounded like Pfc. Spencer’s.

How has serving impacted you? — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 23, 2019

The tweet has not been deleted, but it’s likely the Army did not anticipate the responses it would receive. Or maybe it did. Few if any are positive. Quite the opposite. Thousands shared and commented on tragic stories of suicide, addiction, depression, violence, homelessness, domestic violence, job loss, incarceration and lasting and debilitating PTSD all with little to no help from the government.

“I am so sorry. The way we fail our service members hurts my heart. My grandfather served in the Korean War and had nightmares until his death at 91 years old. We must do better.”

I am so sorry. The way we fail our service members hurts my heart. My grandfather served in the Korean War and had nightmares until his death at 91 years old. We must do better. — Andi in Philly, MA, MSW (@philadelphiandi) May 24, 2019

Most posts on the Army Twitter account average several hundred users engaged. This tweets has 10,000.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Nobody I Know Who Served Escaped Intact’

My uncle came back from 'nam with severe untreated PTSD. Would have semi-regular lapses and attempt to attack his siblings. Grandma took him out a few times with a cast-iron frying pan. Lived at home until he drank himself into a box. Nobody I know who served escaped intact. — Otto (@OttoLontra) May 24, 2019

“My uncle came back from ‘nam with severe untreated PTSD. Would have semi-regular lapses and attempt to attack his siblings. Grandma took him out a few times with a cast-iron frying pan. Lived at home until he drank himself into a box.

Nobody I know who served escaped intact.

Like, really, I don’t know how y’all expected this thread to go, but I hope you’re ashamed of how you treat these people.

For the service members here: I’m glad you made it back.”

my dad served 20+ years and has extreme ptsd and countless injuries. one of my uncles committed suicide, and i lost two of my childhood friends before the age of 21. but yay military! 🤗 — ana | 24 • 48 • 50 • 55 (@starlightmara) May 24, 2019

“My dad served 20+ years and has extreme ptsd and countless injuries. one of my uncles committed suicide, and i lost two of my childhood friends before the age of 21. but yay military! 🤗

“also let’s talk about the fact that my cousin served 8+ years and has really bad ptsd and can’t get a job.

“or we can talk about the sheer number of homeless veterans living on the streets of houston, who can’t get a job because of their injuries and ptsd. but our government sure loves our veterans. they love them so much they won’t do shit to help them once they’re discharged.”

My grandpas brother had such bad ptsd that he constantly leaves for long times, telling no one where he’s going and doesn’t know how to process his anger without violence — Bella⛓ (@bellabeela_) May 24, 2019

“My grandpas brother has such bad ptsd that he constantly leaves for long times, telling no one where he’s going and doesn’t know how to process his anger without violence.”

‘I Did Not Serve, But I Have 3 Fewer Friends From High School, 1 Combat Death, 2 PTSD Suicides’

I did not serve, but I have three fewer friends from high school, one combat death, two PTSD Suicides. — J.L. ☭ Kagubatan 🇮🇪/🇵🇭(via 🇲🇽) (@JLKagubatan) May 24, 2019

“i went to a lower-middle class high school and your recruiters took a bunch of my friends with promises of money and no combat, and now they’re gone. you never once bothered the kids at the rich high school.”

i went to a lower-middle class high school and your recruiters took a bunch of my friends with promises of money and no combat, and now they're gone. you never once bothered the kids at the rich high school. — David Byrne's Long Hair Period (@ShigBit) May 24, 2019

“My neighbor had to blast music to help his PTSD episodes. He wrote me an apology note because he felt bad…”

My neighbor had to blast music to help his PTSD episodes. He wrote me an apology note because he felt bad… pic.twitter.com/exvl2SYXtt — Caroline Moore (@CareMooreLDR) May 25, 2019

His Uncle ‘Died With the Needle in His Arm,’ He Said. ‘Despite Whatever Demons Found Him Vietnam, I Loved Him’

My uncle served in Vietnam. Before his deployment I was told he was a vibrant young man who never touched a drop of alcohol. After coming home he couldn’t put the bottle down, lost a good job with the Boston Fire Department and died with the needle still in his arm. — Ken Beane Jr (@builtcftough) May 24, 2019

“My uncle served in Vietnam. Before his deployment I was told he was a vibrant young man who never touched a drop of alcohol. After coming home he couldn’t put the bottle down, lost a good job with the Boston Fire Department and died with the needle still in his arm.

I know it’s not right to play favorites but he was my favorite uncle. He died when I was about 15. I’m 37 now and knowing what I know now idk if I ever saw him sober. Nevertheless, despite whatever demons found him Vietnam, I loved him.”

Made me grow up with with a hyperparanoid and controlling father. My sister and i were hardly allowed to step out of our room. He had horrible anger issues, admitted to contemplating suicide. My family says he used to be different before enlisting. He wanted to be an artist. — 会長ちゃん (@krogerbranded) May 24, 2019

“Made me grow up with with a hyperparanoid and controlling father. My sister and i were hardly allowed to step out of our room. He had horrible anger issues, admitted to contemplating suicide. My family says he used to be different before enlisting. He wanted to be an artist.”

My dad drank himself to death after coming home from Vietnam, thanks — Sean (@ShanusMcAnus) May 24, 2019

“My dad drank himself to death, thanks for asking …”

Wren Joined to Raise His Family Out of Poverty & For an Education: ‘You Guys Sent Him Back in a Box’

He was LtC Thomas A Wren

killed Talill 5 Nov 2005

Here he was with 4 of his 5 children.

I miss him every day.

Every damn day. pic.twitter.com/wPfVH9bhYe — 🎭 Coco Pazzo 🎭 (@CocoPazzo) May 25, 2019

“My best friend joined the Army straight out of high school because his family was poor & he wanted a college education. He served his time & then some. Just as he was ready to retire he was sent to Iraq. You guys sent him back in a box. It destroyed his children.

“It ripped me apart too. Going to see him in Arlington Cemetery… I have a whole lot of anger inside of me. He should still be here. No giving Army is worth this pain. It’s a bullshit war.”

“He was LtC Thomas A Wren

killed Talill 5 Nov 2005

Here he was with 4 of his 5 children.

I miss him every day.

Every damn day.”

lemme think I didn’t serve but my brother did

he never went to war but still shot himself in the head so — penni on the move (@Pennijj) May 24, 2019

“lemme think …I didn’t serve but my brother did. he never went to war but still shot himself in the head so …he was the sweetest and most tender person and the US Army ruined him. Oh wait. I have another brother who served also without fighting. he’s been fucked up in the head paranoid and violent for forty years ever since and I don’t even know where he is or if he’s still alive and the stories he told FROM STATESIDE.

And thousands more.