Claudia Oshry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Claudia Oshry, comedian and social media star, accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual assault, which he denies, according to her podcast The Morning Toast.

The news comes just days after the 51-year-old actor spoke out for the first time about claims that he groped a woman at a Manhattan nightclub. Gooding Jr. said that he would turn himself into the NYPD, however, he insists that he is not guilty and that there is a video that shows what truly happened.

1. Oshry Discussed the Alleged Assualt on her Podcast

Oshry, who is known as “girl with no job,” spoke about her alleged assault on her podcast, The Morning Toast, with co-host Jackie O on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Jackie begins the segment by reading a news clip from Page Six about Cuba Gooding Jr. turning himself in over claims that he groped a 30-year-old woman on Sunday, June 9, inside Midtown’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Seventh Avenue.

“Okay, all I have to say is me too,” Oshry said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever considered myself to be a victim of sexual assault because I’m not. There are people who are real victims and I would never compare myself to them. But yes, when I was in high school, I was fucking 16 years old, Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt and I felt wild. Like I felt so, like, I don’t even know what the right word is. Now it’s just become a part of who I am. Now I use it as schtick in my show on tour. Like, if you want to put your finger up my butt without my consent, fine, but I’m going to use it for all that it’s worth.”

According to Oshry, the experience has prompted a very funny bit that she has used in comedy shows on her Dirty Jeans Tour. She says the experience of a stranger putting a finger up her butt is so outrageous that it’s funny, but also not funny. While Oshry describes herself as outlandish, she understands that other people are not like her and may not find the experience as laughable.

2. Oshry Says Women Have Come to Her With Similar Stories

“At the end of the day, when I tell people this at my meet and greets, and just anyone who’s ever come to my show, there’s like at least once every show someone who comes up to me and there like, ‘oh my god, me and my friends were at a club and the same thing happened to me or the same thing happened to my friend.’ It’s like this is not the first time that I’ve heard, but this is the first time that I heard the police were involved. And good on this girl, because how many fucking people is he going to grope before one of them calls the police.”

It's important to note that I've been talking about this experience for almost 2 years, right around the time this heinous photo was taken. Thank you for calling me for a comment @enews. https://t.co/xAznjqturN — Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) June 17, 2019

According to Oshry, the alleged assault took place 10 years ago. She continues on in the podcast episode to speculate how many girls have had a similar run-in with the actor. Jackie and Claudia mention seeing comments from women saying the same thing happened to them or tagging a friend they know went through the same thing. They believe Cuba Gooding Jr. doesn’t believe his actions are wrong, that it’s ‘like shaking someone’s hand.”

3. Video Footage Shows Cuba Gooding Jr. in the Nightclub With His Accuser

According to TMZ, “Cuba Gooding Jr. definitely touched the thigh and breast of the woman accusing him of groping — it’s clear in this surveillance video obtained by TMZ — but his attorneys seem to be interpreting the video much differently from the police.”

The three-minute-long video was published to YouTube on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The clip has been watched over 1 million times and has racked up more dislikes than likes.

According to Page Six, Cuba Gooding Jr. surrendered Thursday to detectives at Manhattan’s Special Victims Division headquarters. He appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching.

4. People Are Reacting to the News on Social Media

