Cory Booker’s Girlfriend: Here’s How He Met Rosario Dawson

Cory Booker’s girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, met the presidential candidate after the two met at a fundraiser for politician Ben Jealous in October 2017, according to Page Six. Jealous is a former president for the NAACP.

During a CNN Town Hall in March, Booker explained the circumstances around the start of his relationship to Dawson, an actress with a teenage daughter named Lola. He said,

“I was trying to help him out, but she didn’t give me the time of day. So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences. I’m a United States senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn’t make me nervous, but that made me nervous.”

He added, “She is an incredible girlfriend. I’m very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time.”

Booker is the U.S. Senator for New Jersey. He has never been married, and has no children. Here’s what you need to know:

What Booker & Dawson Have Said About One Another

To Extra TV, Dawson revealed that she calls Booker “Cab.” She said the senator sends her a “song” for every day that they’re not together. “It’s stuff like that…where I’m just like, he’s so romantic,” she said.

She continued, “In general, I am amazed and excited and blown away by my relationship with this wonderful man, his relationship with me and my family, and we’re starting that whole thing of putting it out into the greater world…sometimes it makes me sweat a little bit.” She said later, “He’s running for the highest office in America, and he’s still centering me and our relationship.” You can watch the full interview above.

Meanwhile, in March, Booker went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his campaign as well as his relationship with Dawson. He said,

“As our relationship grows, it’s difficult, but she’s just a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already…and sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly, so I’m very, very blessed to be with someone who makes me a better person.”

Dawson & Booker Were First Seen Together in Public in October 2017

As explained above, Dawson and Booker first met in 2017 at the fundraiser for Jealous. However, Dawson was in a relationship at the time with then-boyfriend Eric Andre. She and Andre split in November 2017; meanwhile, Booker was rumored to be connected to several women during that time period, including Chanda Gibson and Cleo Wade.

In January 2019 Booker and Dawson were seen attending the Broadway show Dear Evan Hanson, at which point rumors of a romantic relationship began to swirl. During that month, too, they were also seen leaving a movie in New York City together.

By February, Booker had confirmed he was in a relationship, but he did not confirm that Dawson was his girlfriend. Rather, he told “The Breakfast Club” radio show that he had a “boo,” explaining, “No, before I declared president, I’m dating somebody really special.”

Finally, Dawson confirmed her relationship with Booker in March to TMZ. She said, “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much. He’s an amazing human being…It’s good to spend some time together when we can.”

Dawson and Booker have not spoken publicly about their plans for the future.

