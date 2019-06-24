Dallas Airports DFW & Dallas Love (DAL) Flights Delayed or Canceled: Updates & Details

Flights are delayed or canceled at DFW and Dallas Love airports on Sunday, June 23 due to an equipment issue and bad weather in the region. Here’s what we know so far about what’s happening, how long the flights may be delayed, and how you can get updates.

The FAA shared that flights out of DFW and Dallas Love Field were temporarily suspended because of a communications issue with radar control, CBS DFW reported. This issue involved an “undetermined problem” involving DFW’s Terminal Radar Approach Control, WFAA reported. TRACON is a radar room controlling “much of the airspace over North Texas … for the two major airports.”

Temporary ground stops were issued Sunday night, June 23, at both airports because of the communications issue and because of the weather on Sunday night, WFAA shared.

Communications at both airports were restored around 10 p.m. Unfortunately, even once this issue is fixed, flights will still be delayed for a while and it will take time to get everything back on track. Some flights have also been diverted to other airports due to the equipment issue and the storms.

FlightRadar is a good source for keeping up with delays. You can view delays by airports or search for details on your specific flight.

For airport status information related specifically to Dallas Love Field, visit here. The site from the FAA currently reads: “Due to EQUIPMENT / OUTAGE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas, TX (DAL). To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check Delays by Destination.”

You can see current issues at DFW on the FAA’s website here. The site currently reads: “Due to WEATHER / THUNDERSTORMS and WEATHER / THUNDERSTORMS, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport, Dallas-Ft Worth, TX (DFW). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 3 hours and 17 minutes. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check Delays by Destination.”

You can see the current weather at DFW here.

And you can see the status of all DFW flights here.