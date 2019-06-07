Dante Austin Dead: Philly LGBTQ Activist Dies in Suicide

Dante Austin was a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office and was an LGBTQ activist. Austin was found dead at his desk on June 7. He was 27 years old.

The tragic news of Austin’s passing was broken by fellow LGBTQ activist and Pennsylvania State Rep, Brian Sims. Sims tweeted on the morning of June 7, “Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community lost one of our best & brightest last night! Dante Austin was one of the strongest & kindest champions for equality I’ve ever met. He lifted up everyone he touched. He supported everyone who needed him. He cared deeply & loved loudly.”

Congrats to @PhillyGoal VP Dante Austin, who was recently promoted to deputy sheriff of Civil Enforcement Unit! https://t.co/tkHfTA8kU6 pic.twitter.com/PuTm7tCvBj — Philadelphia Gay News (@phillygaynews) May 19, 2017

The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing police sources, said that Austin’s death appeared to be a suicide. Austin was found in the sheriff’s office, located at 11 South Broad Street. The Inquirer report said that Austin’s body was found at around 6:45 a.m.

Rest In Peace, Dante Austin. This is was very unexpected and devastating. But I hope community will remember you for your compassion and dedication. Gone too soon, I will remember when you first came to the scene a few years ago.https://t.co/aego6p1CsO — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 7, 2019

According to his LinkedIn account, Austin joined the sheriff’s office in November 2013 and in the summer of 2016, he was promoted to the department’s LGBT Liaison. Prior to his time in the sheriff’s office, Austin served six years in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence systems maintainer and integrator. In addition, Austin was also an instructor in cultural diversity at the Penn State Justice and Safety Institute between August 2014 and July 2016.

Austin had studied electronic technology at Cochise College, justice administration at Rosemount College and was in the process of studying for a qualification in public administration at West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

Speaking to the Inquirer, the executive director of the William Way LGBT Community Center, Chris Bartlett, said of Austin, “Dante was a big-hearted, community-oriented, dedicated leader who was a pioneer in bringing LGBT sensitivity to the Sheriff’s Office. He’s part of a generation of young LGBT leaders of color who are taking the reins from my generation. He’s an irreplaceable loss. We’ll aim to have a Pride Weekend that is worthy of his legacy, but it will be difficult.” Bartlett also mentioned that a memorial to Austin will be held at 3 p.m. on June 7.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School