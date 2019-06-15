Sgt. Keith Shepherd: A Tribute to the Fort Worth Deputy Who Died

Sgt. Keith Shepherd, a Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy, died after he was found shot in Fort Worth late Friday night. Shepherd was reported shot around 9:30 p.m and died at a nearby hospital later. He was a 19-year-veteran who was beloved by his colleagues and family. The photo above was shared by the Kennedale Police Department on Facebook.

Sgt. Keith Shepherd Was Found Shot in His Car After Not Returning from His Meal Break

Shepherd was found shot in his personal vehicle in the sheriff’s parking lot on the 100 block of North Burnett Street in downtown Fort Worth, Dallas News reported. He had taken a meal break and was supposed to return around 7 or 7:30 p.m., and was found about two hours later. Police officers were called around 9:27 p.m. after he was found with “significant injuries to his head,” Star-Telegram reported.

He was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, but he could not be saved.

Police Are Reviewing Surveillance Footage & Have Not Named a Suspect

A suspect has not been named, but police are reviewing surveillance footage of the parking lot where Shepherd was found, Dallas News reported. Sheriff Bill Waybourn said they are confident the details about what happened will “unravel soon.” He said he doesn’t believe the public is in danger.

He Was a 19-Year Veteran, a Husband & a Father

Shepherd was a 19-year-veteran and was a strong leader, Waybourn said. He had a great reputation and worked in the Tarrant County sheriff department’s detention unit, Dallas News reported.

Shepherd was a husband and father who was deeply loved, Waybourn said.

Friends Say He Was a Beloved Mentor Who Will Be Missed

From messages left on Facebook by Shepherd’s colleagues and friends, you can tell that he was an admirable man who mentored others and touched many lives.

Friend Randy Kaster wrote admiringly about Shepherd on Facebook, saying: “It was a true honor to serve beside Sergeant Shepherd during my career with TCSO. He was a great man of integrity, knowledge, and kindness. He was one helluva mentor, and always greeted you with a smile and a handshake. Your life mattered sir. This family has the line now. Rest easy Sarge. Til Valhalla brother.”

Prentis Chandler wrote: “My friend, coworker & mentor. RIP Sarge.”

Shepherd will be greatly missed.