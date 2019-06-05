Keyshana Mims: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Keyshana Mims is a Harlem woman who was arrested on June 4. The New York Post reports that police say Mims tried to drown her children in a bathtub, then told officials that she had used “bad marijuana”.

Mims, 35, is accused of trying to drown her 15-month-old and six-year-old daughters around 9 a.m. at East River Family Shelter on East 104th Street. Sources went on to say that she left the water running, then stripped naked and ran through the shelter shouting that the girls were dying.

Police say the six-year-old daughter told them they had woken up in the tub, where their mother held them underwater. According to police, Mims told them that bad marijuana had caused her to hallucinate, seeing bugs all over her two girls.

Mims was taken to a hospital for evaluation, then arrested and charged with attempted murder. The daughters were also taken to a nearby hospital and are now in the care of a family member.

1. Mims Has Three Other Children Who Have Been Taken Away from Her

In a 2016 article for Rise Magazine titled “Trying Again”, Keyshana Mims shared her story, a frank and honest account of a young woman from a hard background trying to turn her life around. In the article, she shares that while spiraling into addiction and watching her marriage fall apart her three oldest children were taken into foster care.

“I lost Tashia to the system when she was 6 years old. I had two more little girls—Tyniah and Toteana—and lost them, too,” she wrote. “Three times I went back and forth between getting high and then getting my life back together and being a mother.”

She shares her regret and feelings of loss at not being able to take care of her older children. “Still, now that I’m clean, it hurts to think about all the things I have lost. I have lost three of my children,” Mims wrote. “I remember when my oldest were home with me—their smiles in the morning, the sound of them fighting over which show to watch first, where we should go that weekend.”

2. Mims Grew Up in a Troubled Home

In her article, Mims revealed that she did not have a happy home life growing up. She describes watching her parents’ marriage disintegrate and shares that she and her sister lived in kinship foster care with their grandmother while their mother struggled with addiction. Mims claims that during that time, she was molested by her cousin. She told her grandmother but she says she was not believed.

3. She First Smoked Crack When She Was 19

Mims writes that she started having sex for favors and money when she was only 16. A few years later, she would try crack for the first time, beginning a decade-long battle with addiction. “I first smoked crack on a cold winter day when I was 19. At the time I was feeling desperate. I’d heard that crack would make me feel no pain, and it did,” Mims revealed. “What pulled me in was the tinge, the suspense, the thrill and the numbness.”

Mims writes frankly about how it felt to be addicted to crack and how the drug drove her decision-making. “I would get so caught up in getting high. Crack made me feel like I was on top and nothing could get between that. When I wasn’t high, I felt weird—lonely, confused and even separated from the world,” she confessed.

4. Over the Years, Mims Has Struggled to Live Drug-Free

Like many who suffer from addiction, learning to cope with life without drugs has not been easy for Mims. She shared an account of her mother coming to stay with her during a time in her life when she was clean. She writes, “Soon she smoked in my house and that was it. In less than 18 months, I was in the street again.”

Over the years, Mims said she has lived in shelters, on the streets, and occasionally in her own apartment. She describes her daughter as a driving force in her battle to get clean and stay clean. “My daughter is putting me on my feet every day. When I get frustrated, I try to remember that there is nothing better than enjoying the growth that I have accomplished, and that she is the reason why I’ve changed,” Mims wrote.

5. Mims Appears to Be Unemployed

A LinkedIn profile under the name Keyshana Mims says that she is currently unemployed. A Facebook profile belonging to Mims, last updated in 2015, lists her occupation as a cleaner at the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. Her bio reads, “Hard working individual reaching unlimited goals.”

