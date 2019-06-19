WATCH: Brawl Breaks out between Parents at Denver Little League Game [Video]

After a 13-year-old umpire supposedly made a bad call at a Little League game in Lakewood, Colorado, a brawl broke out between the parents of the players.

The Lakewood Police Department was called to the baseball fields on Saturday, June 15 after a fight broke out. Lakewood is a suburb just west of Denver.

“These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7 year olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” the Lakewood Police Department posted to Facebook accompanied with a video of the brawl.

CNN reported that police have already cited several people with disorderly conduct. Multiple injuries have also been reported, with one person having a serious bodily injury.

“We’re looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and several injuries were reported,” the police added on Facebook.

The video, seemingly recorded by a spectator who as watching the game, captures the fight as well as the narration of the videographer.

“What is happening? What is happening,” the cameraperson said over and over. “This cannot happen.”

The videographer can be heard praying aloud while she was trying to capture as much of the brawl as possible.

Police Said They Were ‘Disgusted’

According to CNN, police were disgusted with the incident. “We were disgusted, quite frankly,” Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero told HLN. “Baseball and 7-year-old kids, it’s the parents that need to grow up here. That’s the saddest part.”

Romero couldn’t get over the fact that it was the parents fighting, instead of the 7-year-olds who were playing and then witnessing the brawl.

“I think the saddest part in all of this is we’re talking about a 7-year-old baseball game,” Romero told KDVR. “I think it’s the parents who have to grow up.”

KDVR also talked to Shannon Hartman, a man who officiates high school sports.

“Kids look up to you. My kid does. I mean, all kids do,” Hartman said. “If you don’t lead by example, what do you expect the future to be.”

“I highly doubt that the Rockies had any scouts there during the game,” Romero told KDVR. “Think about what type of example am I setting for my children.”

Police are still investigating the incident.