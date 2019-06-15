Photos of United Airlines UA627 Plane Damage that Closed Newark Airport [EWR]

United Airlines flight UA627 was traveling from Denver to EWR when a difficult landing resulted in damage to the fuselage. The aircraft skidded off the runway and landed in the grass. The Newark Airport had to close temporarily and divert flights, while other flights have been delayed for hours. Thankfully, the pilot successfully handled the difficult landing and the FAA has said that no injuries are reported. Jason Rabinowitz, who shared the photo above on Twitter, has a Twitter page with flight details here that you should follow. He’s also a co-host of the FlightRadar24 podcast. Here are photos of the damaged plane.

Jason Rabinowitz shared on Twitter that the aircraft’s nose “is still on the pavement, but just barely.” He wrote: “I’m told it bounded twice on landing and a tire may have burst but the pilots wrestled it to safe stop.”

Rabinowitz noted that according to FlightRadar data, the altitude readings correspond with passengers’ saying the plane bounced.

You can get a better idea of what happened by viewing the FlightRadar information for the flight, which was traveling from Denver to EWR.

Here is the FAA’s official statement:

The FAA said the flight skidded off the left side of the pavement in EWR and the landing gear was stuck in a grassy area. No injuries were reported.

Passengers on planes who were waiting during the delay reported different stories from their pilots or the airports about what happened. Courtney Chatman, for example, tweeted that her pilot said the plane had blown a tire when it landed.

Others heard that a nose gear collapsed on a plane.

Exactly what caused the situation isn’t yet known, but there were no injuries and passengers have been taken off the plane. Passengers are thankful to the pilots and crew for handling the situation safely with no injuries.