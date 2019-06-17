Ragu Pasta Sauce Recall: What Products Are Included?

Check the pasta sauce in your kitchen cabinet or refrigerator- you may need to throw it out. Mizkan America, Inc. has recalled select Ragu pasta sauces because there could be pieces of plastic inside the jars.

The recall impacts five different Ragu sauces that were produced between June 4 and 8. There have not been any reported injuries. The company says it decided to issue the recall out of an “abundance of caution,” according to a news release.

Here’s what you need to know.

Five Ragu Pasta Sauces Are Included in the Recall

Mizkan America says consumers need to look for the code on the yellow cap of the jar to determine if their sauce needs to be thrown out. The following sauces are included in the recall:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

• Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

• Cap code: JUN0620YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

• Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

• Cap code: JUN0520YU2

• Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

• Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

• Cap code: JUN0620YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

• Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

• Cap code: JUN0420YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

• Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

• Cap code: JUN0520YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

The Pasta Sauces Were Distributed Nationwide

The select Ragu pasta sauces that have been recalled were produced between June 4 and 8 and distributed to retail stores nationwide. Mizkan America, Inc. says that it has notified the specific grocery stores and other retail stores that received the potentially contaminated sauce jars. In a news release, the company says that it “believes that the majority of this production run is in its control.”

Customers who purchased the specific Ragu jars are instructed to throw them out. Ragu included on its website that customers can call to receive a coupon for a replacement. The number to call is 800-328-7248. Customer service representatives can be reached Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm CST.

No Injuries or Complaints Were Reported But the Recall Was Issued as a Safety Precaution

Mizkan America says that pieces of plastic could be inside the select Ragu sauces. In the news release, the company did not provide additional details as to how this could have happened nor identify a specific facility where the jars could have become contaminated.

The recall was issued voluntarily as a precautionary measure. Ragu stated on its website that there “have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints.” The recall was not listed on the United States Department of Agriculture’s website.

The Ragu pasta sauce is the third food item to be recalled in recent days. The USDA announced on June 14 that El Monterey frozen breakfast burritos were being recalled because the wraps could be contaminated with small rocks. The company Table 87 Frozen, LLC also recently recalled “frozen pizza products containing pork and beef that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.”