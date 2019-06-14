Shocking Video of Phoenix Cops Holding Black Family at Gunpoint Over $1 Doll

The term shocking is oft used to describe surprising or eye-popping viral videos. There may be no more ‘shocking’ videos than these of Phoenix police pulling guns on a young Black family in a dollar store parking lot.

“This is everything that’s wrong with (law enforcement) today,” AZ State Senator Martín Quezada tweeted, adding the “community deserves better than this type of inexcusable and unjustifiable rage and abuse of power from the Phoenix police.”

On May 29, Dravon Ames, 22, his pregnant fiancée Iesha Harper, 24, and their two very young daughters, Island, 4 and 2-year-old London, were held at gunpoint by several screaming Phoenix police officers.

Police were responding to a call about a $1 doll that one of the children had allegedly carried outside the store. With guns drawn, and screaming orders rife with foul language, cops surrounded the family at their car.

There are myriad videos from various angles. In one, officers can be heard screaming and cursing at the couple in front of their children to “put your fuc*ing hands up.” A cop is seen pointing a gun at the car, with children inside, while another cop yells, “You’re gonna fuc*ing get shot!”

An officer is seen slamming Ames’ face against a cruiser and kicks his legs and punches him in the back while he’s pinned to the police car. Another is trying to grab Harper’s baby out of her arms. He screams at her to put her hands up while she’s holding her baby. Then scrams at her to put the baby down on the pavement.

Harper said that a cop told her he could have “shot you in front of your fuc*ing kids” as she was arrested, handcuffed and placed inside a police cruiser.

From the look of the video these cops were prepared to execute an entire family for absolutely nothing. https://t.co/HPUBd44zx6 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) June 14, 2019

The chilling and terrifying threat that can be heard on the video that has stunned people the most from police called to a possible shoplifting incident, is this: “I’m gonna put a cap right in your fuc*ing head!”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘People Were Concerned That the Father Was Going to End up Dead’

Another angle of the incident filmed by a different resident of the apartment complex where Ames and his pregnant fiancee were dropping off their kids with a babysitter show a Phoenix police officer trying to yank the child from the mother's arms. pic.twitter.com/pTb07lZAXD — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

A local clergy member advocating for, and speaking on behalf of, the family says that the Phoenix police department’s claim that it will investigate to see whether excessive force was used is stunning in its audacity.

“Clearly, excessive force was used. Clearly, policies and procedure were not followed. Clearly, body cameras were not being utilized. Clearly, the officers felt empowered to be disrespectful and abusive,” said Reverend Jarrett Maupin. “What we demand to know is, what kind of background these officers have? They held toddlers and a pregnant woman at gun point, grabbed a mother and infant by the neck, dislocated a 1 year old’s arm, endangered a delicate pregnancy, terrorized and tortured a young father, and nobody was charged or jailed. These officers must be held accountable. We want justice.”

In an email to Heavy, Maupin said, more than 10 independent eye witnesses have agreed to come forward and cooperate with the family’s lawyers and with any investigations that may be conducted.

“We have an unprecedented number of citizens coming forward to share footage and give eye-witness accounts. So many residents were shocked to see police being so abusive with a pregnant mother and kids. So many people were concerned that the father was going to end up dead because of police brutality and the violence of officers,” Maupin said.

Officers never recovered the allegedly stolen doll.

In the second video, which Maupin believes “is worse than the first …officers are acting like bullies and thugs. They endangered an unborn child and traumatized two toddlers. Shame on them and shame on the department for not suspending them immediately – without pay.”

“We want to know, are any of these sickos on the so-called Brady List of known rogue or problem officers? Are any of these cops part of the 75 identified social media racists who kept their jobs? What happens to officers when they are caught on tape violating policies and procedures and how fast does it happen,” Maupin asked rhetorically. “The culture of wilding within the Phoenix PD is making a mockery of police everywhere.”

With Former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne as Their Attorney, the Family is Suing Phoenix For $10 Million

Here is the claim:

“”The police officers committed battery, unlawful imprisonment, false arrest, infliction of emotional distress, and violation of civil rights under the fifth and 14th amendments of the United States Constitution,” the claim reads in part.

The Outrage Over the Phoenix Officers’ Conduct is Omnipresent

A seemingly global sense of outrage is shared in tweets like these:

“@phoenixpolice I’d like to report an assault on May 29th,” one Twitter user wrote. “Suspect is a white male wearing a Phoenix Police Officers uniform. He was seen threatening to shoot a family of black people outside a dollar store. Suspect is ARMED and DANGEROUS and remains at large within the PPD!”

“I don’t like speaking like this,” another user tweeted, “Because I only say what I mean. This officer or any other that points a weapon in the direction of my children would have to defend their life. He is very fortunate these people are not trained and armed as many of us are.”

And another example from Twitter, from which there thousands more: “Guns should be drawn over imminent PHYSICAL threats.

A Barbie Doll theft is NOT a physical threat, but rather a PROPERTY crime. Let me know if you need help with training your officers.”

Phoenix Police Say They’re Investigating

Phoenix TV news quoted Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson as saying Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams “has called for an investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau.”

“We look at every allegation of misconduct very seriously,” he said.