Shane Walker: Staten Island Homicide Suspect in Death Of Woman & 2 Children

Shane Walker is the suspect in a triple-homicide, accused of killing his girlfriend, Alla Ausheva, and their two young children in Staten Island.

The 36-year-old man was found wandering on a bridge a few hours before the bodies were discovered, according to Kenneth Corey, NYPD Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer of patrol Staten Island Borough.

Officers responded to a Palisade Street home near Lily Pond Avenue in the South Beach neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. They had received a 911 call for an “assault in progress,” Corey said.

When police arrived, they found the home filled with smoke. The fire department was called, and extinguished a small fire.

Officers entered the residence to find the Ausheva, a 36-year-old active duty military member, dead, along with her two children, ages 2 and 3.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death. Police are treating the case as a homicide investigation, Corey said.

Dean Meminger, a reporter for NY1, tweeted “Tragedy on #StatenIsland as #NYPD sources tell @NY1 @amandafarinacci that 2 children and their mother discovered dead, face down on bed inside Arrochar home. Kids may have been drowned. Person of interest has been taken into custody. 911 caller alleged boyfriend responsible.”

Tragedy on #StatenIsland as #NYPD sources tell @NY1 @amandafarinacci that 2 children and their mother discovered dead, face down on bed inside Arrochar home. Kids may have been drowned. Person of interest has been taken into custody. 911 caller alleged boyfriend responsible. pic.twitter.com/wxhPnZMBH3 — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) June 22, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Shane Walker Is Accused Of Killing His Girlfriend And 2 Young Children

Shane Walker, an active U.S. Air Force member, is accused of killing his girlfriend and two children Saturday morning.

Walker was taken in for questioning by New York Police Department Saturday morning.

NYPD was called to a Palisade Street home in South Beach at about 10:30 a.m., according to Kenneth Corey, NYPD Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer of patrol Staten Island Borough.

“Upon arrival, the officers discovered a smoke-filled residence,” Corey said.

The fire department was called, and extinguished a “small fire” inside, he said.

“Upon entry to the residence, the bodies of a 36-year-old female a 3-year-old child and a 2-year-old child were discovered,” he said.

They were pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

“Throughout the course of the preliminary investigation, we discovered that a 36-year-old male who was believed to be the father of the children was found walking along the Brooklyn Queens Expressway at approximately 7:48 a.m. this morning, and had been transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” he said.

The New York Post reported the woman and children were found face-down on a bed. The children appeared to have been drowned, and the woman had severe injuries to her head and face, the report said.

Police had been called to the home for a report of a “domestic incident” in the past, Corey said. He did not release any details on that call, whether there were any injuries or whether anyone was charged.

Shane Walker Was Found Wandering A Bridge Before Bodies Were Found

UPDATE: An active duty Air Force member and her two toddlers were found dead on Staten Island, and sources said the children's father was found wandering around Brooklyn the same morning. https://t.co/Dg3HP7UALj — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 22, 2019

About three hours before Walker’s girlfriend and two children were found dead in their Palisade Street home, Walker was found wandering along a bridge.

Some sources said Walker appeared he was going to jump.

NYPD Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer of patrol Staten Island Borough Kenneth Corey confirmed Walker was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Daily News reported Walker told police who were called to help him on the bridge that a woman and two children were dead inside his home.

Shane Walker Is An Active U.S. Air Force Member

Woman, two toddlers found dead inside Staten Island home https://t.co/pIu6CGgm29 pic.twitter.com/WXPtmDKM1M — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2019

Walker and victim Alla Ausheva were active duty military members at the time of the incident, said NYPD Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer of patrol Staten Island Borough Kenneth Corey.

Another member of the U.S. Air Force discovered the bodies of Alla Ausheva and the two children Saturday morning, according to ABC NY 7.

She went to the home to check on Alla Ausheva and discovered the door wide open, according to the Daily News. The woman and children were found dead face-down on a bed. The children, a 3-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, appeared to be drowned. The woman had severe injuries to her head and face, the Daily News reported.