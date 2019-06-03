Utah Man Steven Ray Becky Intentionally Hits Girl With His Car: Cops

Steven Ray Becky, 19, is facing felony charges after police in Draper City, Utah, said he may have intentionally hit a young girl with his vehicle “because she was white.”

The child was playing on an electric scooter at 8:26 a.m. on May 31, 2019, when she was struck. According to KSTU-TV, she was wearing a helmet and was expected to recover. Surveillance video from a neighbor’s house recorded the incident and reportedly led police to believe that Becky had hit the child on purpose.

1. Inmate Records State Steven Becky is Charged With Criminal Homicide, But Draper City Police Confirmed to Heavy That the Child Survived

Steven Ray Becky is facing two charges: Attempted Criminal Homicide and DUI with Serious Bodily Injury.

Becky was booked into the Utah County Jail on May 31 and bond was set at $255,000. Inmate records state that he is facing a Criminal Homicide charge, and a representative from the Utah County Jail confirmed the charge over the phone.

But Sergeant Scott Adams of the Draper City Police clarified to Heavy over the phone that the charge against Becky is Attempted Criminal Homicide. The child survived. Sergeant Adams added that the case has been turned over to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

2. Police: Steven Ray Becky Told Investigators He Hit the Child ‘Because She Was White’

Officers said in court documents that Steven Ray Becky's statement after the crash and home surveillance footage indicates that he intentionally hit the girl.

Steven Ray Becky was driving northbound on South Winged Buff Lane during the morning of May 31, 2019, Draper City Police Chief John Eining explained during a news conference that day. Becky had allegedly been driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Chief Eining told local reporters that Becky “made a hard right turn” and hit the child, who was on a scooter and headed in the opposite direction. The impact threw her into a front yard. A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the incident and he gave it to investigators.

After he was arrested at the scene, Becky reportedly told investigators that he had hit the girl on purpose “because she was white.”

3. Steven Becky’s Vehicle Flipped After Hitting the Child; He Got Out of the Car & Told Her, ‘We All Have to Die Sometime’

A driver told authorities he intentionally struck an 11-year-old girl on a scooter "because she was white," according to report released Saturday by the Draper Police Department.

Steven Ray Becky’s vehicle flipped after police said he struck the young girl on her scooter. The 2010 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving hit a boulder and rolled upside down. The Deseret News snapped a picture of the vehicle at the scene.

Becky got out of the car and walked over to the girl after crashing the vehicle, according to witness Ronald Cook. The witness told police that Becky said to the girl, “We all have to die sometime” and was acting aggressively. The witness held Becky down to prevent him from leaving the area until police arrived, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

4. Steven Becky Told Police He Was on Drugs at the Time of the Crash

The driver who hit an 11-year-old girl walking her scooter up a road in Draper Saturday morning admitted to purposely hitting her and using drugs before getting behind the wheel, according to police.

Steven Ray Becky was reportedly on drugs when he struck the child and proceeded to flip his vehicle. Neighbor Ronald Cook, who held Becky until police arrived, told investigators that Becky had said he had marijuana and Xanax in his system. Chief Eining stressed during a news conference that Becky had not been under the influence of alcohol.

Becky was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Utah County Jail. Becky told the doctors that he was also on LSD and psychedelic mushrooms, according to Fox13.

5. Police: Steven Becky Knew the Little Girl Through Family Members

19 yr old Steven Ray Becky was booked into jail on attempted criminal homicide and DUI w/serious bodily injury charges. #Draper Police say evidence shows he may have intentionally plowed into an 11 yr old girl, sending her to the hospital in serious condition.

Steven Ray Becky knows the young girl he is accused of intentionally hitting with his vehicle. KSL-TV reported that he was acquainted with the child through family members but that they are not related.

Draper Police Chief John Eining explained during a news conference that Becky had been staying with relatives in the neighborhood. “The aunt and uncle have a daughter that is the same age as our victim and they are friends.”

