Tampa Teen Dies After High School Football Drill, Police Say

A 14-year-old from Tampa collapsed around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Middleton High School during a football conditioning drill. Hezekiah Walters was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Walters was an incoming freshman at the school.

Local media reports he was with team members on the football field performing conditioning exercises including lifting weights and wind sprints when police say the boy collapsed.

Hezekiah celebrated his 14th birthday with his friends on March 1.

Walter’s death is under investigation and the Hillsborough County medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

This story will be updated.