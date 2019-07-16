Andrew Feinberg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

This was not the first time that Kellyanne Conway confronted journalist Andrew Feinberg. And vice-versa. But the adviser to Pres. Donald Trump Tuesday snapped at the reporter asking “What’s your ethnicity,” as Feinberg questioned her about racist statements made by Trump.

Trump tweeted, “So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…”

He was referring to Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

During a press briefing outside the White House Tuesday, surrounded by cameras, mics and reporters, Conway was taking questions. And Feinberg’s was one about Trump’s statement that four freshmen Congresswomen, all women of color and all “progressive” Democrats, should go back to the countries they came from; all but one were born in the U.S. and one, Ilhan, became a citizen two decades ago.

Without answering his query, Conway shot back with her own question:

“What’s you ethnicity,” Conway snapped. There’s a pause until Feinberg asks, “Why that is relevant?”

“No, no. Because I’m asking you a question,” Conway shot back. “My ancestors are from Ireland and Italy.”

Feinberg reiterates that the question is not relevant.

Later Conway would tweet that she meant no disrespect.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

1. Conway Later Said, ‘We’re All From Somewhere Else Originally‘

There’s a pause after she snaps back at Feinberg asking what his ethnicity is before sharing hers: Irish and Italian. Something she says she’s very proud of.

“This was meant with no disrespect,” she tweeted.

“We are all from somewhere else “originally”. I asked the question to answer the question and volunteered my own ethnicity: Italian and Irish. Like many, I am proud of my ethnicity, love the USA & grateful to God to be an American 🇺🇸”

2. Feinberg Says Her Question & Answer Confirmed Trump’s ‘Go Back’ to the Countries You Came From Remarks

“I asked @KellyannePolls, who’d just said @realDonaldTrump was not telling Omar/Tlaib/Pressley/AOC to go back to Somalia/Gaza/Puerto Rico/etc, which countries he was referring to. She responded by asking me where my ancestors came from, thereby confirming what he meant.”

“By asking about my ethnicity (a mix of 🇵🇱 🇱🇹 🇷🇺 and 🇱🇻, I’m told) in response to my question, @KellyannePolls inadvertently confirmed that @realDonaldTrump was telling @IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib, @AOC, @AyannaPressley to return to Somalia, Gaza, Puerto Rico, and somewhere in Africa.”

It appears that Feinberg’s saying his ancestors are from Poland, Lithuania, Austria and Russia.

3. A Feinberg Question of Conway Last Spring & Her Answer is Part of the Office of the Special Counsel Report Recommending She be Removed From Her Job For Violating the Hatch Act

This past spring, Feinberg confronted Conway over whether she believed she had violated the Hatch Act.

“Is it your contention that you never violated the Hatch Act,” he asked Conway. The question comes at 15:50 mark on the video above. She retorts: “Can you tell me what the Hatch Act is and how one violates it. You can look down at your notes. I use no notes, no net. Go ahead.”

He asks if she violated the law when she endorsed then Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore during a 2018 special election. Conway shot back: “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”

That remark was cited by the Office of Special Counsel in a report recommending that she be removed from federal service.

4. Feinberg Worked For Russian State News Agency Sputnik Covering the Trump White House But Was Fired For Refusing to Report on the Seth Rich Conspiracy While at White House Press Briefings

Feinberg became the first White House correspondent for Russian state media Sputnik in the winter of 2017, at the beginning of the Trump Administration. But he was fired, he said, in the spring of 2017. He said in an August tweet he was ousted for refusing to report on the Seth Rich conspiracy story at White House press conferences.

“Sputnik fired me for refusing to write/ask WH about this baseless conspiracy theory. I’d love to tell you all about it!”

And, he told the Washington Post the news agency wanted their reporters to be anonymous.

According to a Yahoo News report at the time, Feinberg was also interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into whether Sputnik was required to be registered as foreign propaganda. Feinberg handed over email between he and Sputnik to federal agents.

5. Feinberg Has Worked as a Journalist Covering Technology & Telecommunications Policy For Many News Outlets

Feinberg has covered telecommunications and Internet policy for a number of publications including The Hill, Politico, Mashable, and Washington Business Journal.

He’s currently White House Correspondent and Managing Editor for Breakfast Media a tech news site, and political news site Beltway Breakfast.