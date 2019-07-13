Angelica Salek: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angelica Salek says YouTube star Ray Diaz physically abused her in an interview with Keemstar.

The allegations began on July 5 when Salek’s mother posted recordings to her daughter’s Instagram that showed Diaz, 33, being abusive to Salek, 17. Those clips appear to show a man threatening violence against Salek and then hitting her. They have since been deleted. In one clip, Diaz can be heard telling Salek that she should “kill herself” and that she should “die.”

Heavy.com has reached out to both Salek and Diaz’s camps for comment.

In response to those clips, Diaz said in an interview with Hollywood Fix the pair were acting saying, “It’s something you learn in acting class if you study in New York City. It’s just screaming and yelling, and I do this before every single audition with Angelica just to get the juice flowing — the emotions flowing.”

Diaz was arrested in June 2018 and accused of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, Landi Hicks. It was alleged that Diaz had scratched and bruised Hicks, reported TMZ at the time. On July 2, TMZ reported that a “second woman” was about to make domestic violence allegations against Diaz and that she had video of the abuse. It’s not clear if the “second woman” is Salek.

Diaz is perhaps best known for his role in Hulu’s “East Los High.” In addition, Diaz had more than 300,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Since his arrest, Diaz has set his Instagram account, where he has 3.1 million followers, has been set to private. Diaz’s social media brand is built around videos about working out and fitness. Diaz says on his Instagram bio that he is an “Entrepreneur,” “Creator” and “Fitness lover.”

Diaz has appeared on the Zeus Network’s “Lopez” with George Lopez, a streaming platform for social media influencers. His profile on the fitness app Fit Plan appears to have been deleted. Diaz is set to appear in an upcoming independent film titeld, “Paint it Red.”

1. Diaz Bail Has Been Set at $500,000

In the early hours of July 13, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Raymundo Diaz aka Ray Diaz, 33, had been arrested by the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section. Diaz is accused of sexual assault. His bail has been set at $500,000. Diaz was taken into custody in San Diego, with the assistance of the San Diego Police Department. Later that day, LAPD Chief Michael Moore tweeted, “We thank the public for their outpouring of concern regarding this case. We are better when we share the responsibility of making sure every member of our community is safe.”

2. Salek Says She Began Dating 33-Year-Old Diaz When She Was 16

Salek told Keemstar in a July 11, 2019, interview that she was “so scared because he would yell at me always. It was my fault if somebody would ever have any suspicions that him and I were dating. He would yell at me for hours.”

Salek said that she had been dating Diaz for over a year. The Drama Alert video was titled, “LAPD ARREST him NOW! #DramaAlert #MeToo (Ray Diaz.) The comments on the video echoed Keemstar’s claims that Diaz should be arrested. Salek says in the interview that she began dating Diaz when she was 16 years old. Salek and her mother have filed restraining orders against Diaz.

Salek said in her Keemstar interview that on July 3, police arrived at Diaz’s home to search for her. At the time, Salek was considered a missing person. Salek said, “I had to be quiet and not make a sound.” On July 5, Diaz denied allegations that he had mistreated Salek in a tweet.

In response to a video that was uploaded to Twitter showing Salek saying Diaz did not abuse her, Salek told Keemstar, “That was a lie that Ray and I made up to try to cover the situation. It was real. It was such a tough situation because I wanted to help him and I was feeling guilty, and I didn’t know what to do in the situation.” Salek said Diaz was “telling her” what to do in the video that, “I was always at fault, I always had to take the blame, I felt lost.”

3. Salek Says It’s Not Her Goal to See Anyone Go to Prison

Salek said in a post on her Instagram story on the night of July 12, “I want it to be known that it’s not my goal to hurt anybody or put anybody in jail. My goal is hopefully to bring awareness and show that it’s not OK to be in an abusive relationship and it’s OK to speak out.” In a series of posts, Salek said that she had been “brainwashed” into believing she was in a normal relationship. Salek said she now knows “it was the furthest thing” from a relationship. Salek asked her followers to recognize if they are in an abusive relationship and to “be strong” and “speak out” because “you are loved by many.”

On the same day that interview was uploaded to YouTube, the LAPD tweeted that the department was “aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor. We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations.”

4. Salek Has Appeared in 3 Episodes of ‘Henry Danger’

According to one of her acting profiles, Salek, a native of Chicago, is fluent in Polish and counts martial arts, track, swimming and dancing among her hobbies. Salek’s most prominent acting work to date was three episodes on Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger” between 2015 and 2016.

Salek has appeared in public service announcements about child sex trafficking and emotional abuse. Salek is due to star in the upcoming horror movie, “Holidays of Horror.”

5. Salek Says Her Passion From Acting Came From Her Native Chicago’s Improv Scene

In a 2018 interview, Salek said her passion for acting came from growing up in Chicago and the city’s improv scene. One profile says that Salek studied at the teenage school at the city’s famed “Second City” improv theater. After learning improv, Salek said she realized how much she loved it, which inspired her to then move to Los Angeles and to find an agent.

On her Instagram bio, Salek says, “Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.” Salek refers to herself as a model and an actress on that page. Salek is represented by Mavrick Agency and Schuller Talent.

