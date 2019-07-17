Aria Hill: Tribute to 6-Year-Old Girl Killed By Father’s Golf Ball Hit

In Orem City, a city just south of Salt Lake City, Utah, Aria Hill tagged along to the golf course with her father, Kellen Hill. According to the police, at around 10:30 a.m., while sitting in a golf cart at the Links at Sleepy Ridge Drive, her father hit a ball that suddenly struck the 6-year-old girl in the back of her neck.

Orem Police Lieutenant Trent Colledge reports that a call to 911 was made around 10:25 a.m., and Aria was quickly taken to the local hospital in critical condition. From there she was flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she died from injuries sustained later that evening.

Police said that the golf cart Aria was sitting in was neither directly in front of her father, or directly behind. Colledge said the cart was between 45 and 90 degrees to the Kellen’s left. While police are investigating the incident, Colledge said that Aria’s death appears to be a “tragic accident,” and that they have no plans to press charges. Kellen and his wife, Talysa Hill, are also parents to twin boys.

Aria’s uncle, David Smith told KSL that going golfing with her Dad was one of her favorite activities, and helped form the close bond she shared with Kellen. “She was his golfing buddy,” Smith explained. “She loved doing it and she would always be the one in the cart. That was something that was really important to them.”

Steven Marett, the head gold professional at the the Links at Sleepy Ridge said, “This is absolutely unimaginable” and it’s been devastating to see it at the course and in the community.”

Aria’s Hometown Is Showing Support for the Family

By placing pink ribbon all around Sarasota Springs, Utah, it’s the neighborhood’s way of showing the Hill family love and support. Smith told NBC News that this actually the second tragedy the family has struggled through, as Aria’s mother is a liver-transplant survivor. ”

“She had that procedure done 29-year-ago,” Smith explained, “and the community really came together, and they put the same ribbons up when she came home.”

The Hill Family is Raising Money for Funeral Costs

On July 16, Kellen and his wife, Talysa, started a Go Fund Me account to help raise money for help with funeral and medical costs. On the campaign’s page, Aria’s parents included personal, heartbreaking messages to those who came across the fundraiser.

Talysa, who works as a sales consultant at Norwex Independent wrote, “We are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers made in our behalf during this difficult time. We’ve truly felt comforted. Aria was the sassiest girl in the world. She was silly, spunky, creative, unique, and so so full of love for everyone she came in contact with. There is a huge hole in our hearts that she has taken with her back to Heaven…Fly high my little angel”

Mr. and Mrs. Hill also include gratitude and love sent by their young twin sons in their message. “Aria brought contagious joy and light to every room or place she entered, and is dearly loved by so many because of the love she shared so freely and effortlessly. She was an incredible big sister to her brothers, wonderful friend to her cousins and neighbors, and had a smile that let you know she was probably up to something – and that something was surely going to bring a smile to your face, a laugh to your soul, or tears of joy to your eyes.”

READ NEXT: Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss, Mike Fleiss’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know