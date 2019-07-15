California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 15]

Fires continue to be an issue during the hot summer months in California. Read on for more details about fires around the state as of July 15, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.
Interactive Map of California Fires
This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.
Here’s Inciweb’s map. See the full map here. The screenshot below gives you a basic idea of fires in the area on July 15. Cal Fire and Inciweb fires don’t always overlap. Another good map can be found here.
Next are more specific details on the fires for July 15, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.
List of Active Fires in California on July 15, 2019
Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.
Aborn Fire in Santa Clara County
This fire isn’t officially named yet and was just discovered on July 15. It’s in San Jose in Santa Clara County, off 3821 Aborn Road, and is 40 acres. Here’s a general idea of its location, according to an address given by KTVU.
Structures are threatened.
But crews are making progress. Here’s a live video of the grass fire:
Progress is being made quickly and forward spread has been stopped.
Border Fire
This fire was discovered July 12 and is in San Diego County. It’s 100 acres and 95 percent contained. It’s off Cottonwood Creek and Barrett Truck Trail along the U.S./Mexico border.
Captain Fire
This fire, listed on Inciweb, is 18 acres and now 100 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. It was first noticed on July 8 near Captains Point and Trinity Lake.
Doyle Fire
This fire started on July 14 and is 0 percent contained, according to Ca.gov. It’s in Lassen County off Old Highway and Cowboy Joe Road. It’s located northwest of Doyle. It’s currently 193 acres according to Inciweb and the cause is under investigation. A residence and two outbuildings were lost. It’s on the east and west sides of Highway 395.
East Fire
This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 95 percent contained as of July 12, the most recent update from Inciweb. It’s 23 miles northeast of Covelo and was caused by lightning. The vicinity map from four days ago, shown above, is the most recent map available.
Inciweb notes the following: “Incident Commander Terry Warlick says, ‘The Mendocino National Forest has guidance to permit lightning fires to play, as nearly as possible their natural and ecological role within the wilderness to reduce unnatural accumulation of fuels as well as decrease exposure and risk to fire personnel. With firefighter and public safety at the forefront, we are managing this incident toward an outcome which will help improve forest health, protect wilderness characteristics and reduce the potential for a high severity wildfire in this area in the future.'”
The fire was first reported on June 17.
Jasper Fire
This fire was discovered on July 13 and is in Nevada county near the border with California. It’s on Chimney Road and Barrel Spring Road, two miles north of Sun Valley, Nevada. The fire is 0 percent contained and the cause is under investigation.
Jordan Fire
Listed by Inciweb, this fire is in the Golden Trout Wilderness area near Jordan Hot Springs. It’s 591 acres and 80 percent contained as of June 17, the last update on Inciweb. However, it’s still listed as active on the map. It’s 26 miles southwest of Lone Pine, California. It was caused by lightning.
On June 21 it was noted by other sources that the fire was listed as being 100 percent contained.
June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)
In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned 80 acres as of July 15 (the latest update) and are 70 percent contained.
The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, is 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout. It’s in rocky terrain and is 22.3 acres with little to moderate activity.
The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, is east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow. It’s burning at a slow rate and is about 80 acres in size.
The map above is Inciweb’s most recent map of the two fires.
Lincoln Fire
This fire has burned 90 acres and is 50 percent contained. It’s in Riverside County, discovered on July 13, and is on Lincoln St. and Ave. 66 in Mecca, six miles south of Coachella.
Lonoak Fire
This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map on July 15, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.
Milton Fire
This fire has burned 200 acres. It started on July 15 and is in Stanislaus County, off Milton Road and Highway 4, north of Oakdale.
The good news is that forward progress for this fire has been stopped.
Rock Fire
This fire, still listed as active on Cal Fire’s map as of July 15, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter that it’s now 100 percent contained.
San Martin Fire
A fire was noted in San Martin, California today at Center Avenue. It’s the second fire in the area, next to the bigger San Jose fire.
Sherman Prescribed Burn
Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.
South Fire
This fire is in Ventura County and was discovered July 14. It’s 131 acres and 80 percent contained, located off South Mountain Road and Balcom Canyon Road, east of Santa Paula.
A more recent report put it at 90 percent contained.
The cause is under investigation.