California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 15]

Fires continue to be an issue during the hot summer months in California. Read on for more details about fires around the state as of July 15, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

Interactive Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Here’s Inciweb’s map. See the full map here. The screenshot below gives you a basic idea of fires in the area on July 15. Cal Fire and Inciweb fires don’t always overlap. Another good map can be found here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 15, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on July 15, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Aborn Fire in Santa Clara County

Update #Aborn fire, view from CAL FIRE Air Attack. pic.twitter.com/O0IJGFMOwa — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 15, 2019

This fire isn’t officially named yet and was just discovered on July 15. It’s in San Jose in Santa Clara County, off 3821 Aborn Road, and is 40 acres. Here’s a general idea of its location, according to an address given by KTVU.

Structures are threatened.

Per @calfirescu, the grass fire is at 40 acres with structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/6x0PKYC4u9 — KTVU (@KTVU) July 15, 2019

But crews are making progress. Here’s a live video of the grass fire:

Progress is being made quickly and forward spread has been stopped.

Crews from @SJFD and @calfireSCU making excellent progress on the #AbornFire. Forward progress of fire has been stopped with crews hitting resining hotspots. A second fire is working in the southern part of the county in the San Martin area. https://t.co/WgZez4ZHjz — Craig Rose (@SmokeShowing911) July 15, 2019

Border Fire

This fire was discovered July 12 and is in San Diego County. It’s 100 acres and 95 percent contained. It’s off Cottonwood Creek and Barrett Truck Trail along the U.S./Mexico border.

Captain Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb, is 18 acres and now 100 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. It was first noticed on July 8 near Captains Point and Trinity Lake.

Doyle Fire

This fire started on July 14 and is 0 percent contained, according to Ca.gov. It’s in Lassen County off Old Highway and Cowboy Joe Road. It’s located northwest of Doyle. It’s currently 193 acres according to Inciweb and the cause is under investigation. A residence and two outbuildings were lost. It’s on the east and west sides of Highway 395.

East Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 95 percent contained as of July 12, the most recent update from Inciweb. It’s 23 miles northeast of Covelo and was caused by lightning. The vicinity map from four days ago, shown above, is the most recent map available.

Inciweb notes the following: “Incident Commander Terry Warlick says, ‘The Mendocino National Forest has guidance to permit lightning fires to play, as nearly as possible their natural and ecological role within the wilderness to reduce unnatural accumulation of fuels as well as decrease exposure and risk to fire personnel. With firefighter and public safety at the forefront, we are managing this incident toward an outcome which will help improve forest health, protect wilderness characteristics and reduce the potential for a high severity wildfire in this area in the future.'”

The fire was first reported on June 17.

Jasper Fire

This fire was discovered on July 13 and is in Nevada county near the border with California. It’s on Chimney Road and Barrel Spring Road, two miles north of Sun Valley, Nevada. The fire is 0 percent contained and the cause is under investigation.

Jordan Fire

Listed by Inciweb, this fire is in the Golden Trout Wilderness area near Jordan Hot Springs. It’s 591 acres and 80 percent contained as of June 17, the last update on Inciweb. However, it’s still listed as active on the map. It’s 26 miles southwest of Lone Pine, California. It was caused by lightning.

On June 21 it was noted by other sources that the fire was listed as being 100 percent contained.

7:05am 6-21-19 VEGETATION FIRE #JordanFire in #TulareCounty Due to better mapping the fire is at 322 acres and is 100% contained.

Inciweb: https://t.co/nlTpBCU4IB — Wildfire Incidents (@CodeRed001Blue) June 21, 2019

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned 80 acres as of July 15 (the latest update) and are 70 percent contained.

The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, is 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout. It’s in rocky terrain and is 22.3 acres with little to moderate activity.

The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, is east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow. It’s burning at a slow rate and is about 80 acres in size.

The map above is Inciweb’s most recent map of the two fires.

Lincoln Fire

This fire has burned 90 acres and is 50 percent contained. It’s in Riverside County, discovered on July 13, and is on Lincoln St. and Ave. 66 in Mecca, six miles south of Coachella.

Lonoak Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map on July 15, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.

Milton Fire

This fire has burned 200 acres. It started on July 15 and is in Stanislaus County, off Milton Road and Highway 4, north of Oakdale.

New Incident: #MiltonFire off of Milton Road and Highway 4, North of Oakdale in Stanislaus County is 100 acres. Photo Credit : @CALFIRETCU pic.twitter.com/mShdeGLZrh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 15, 2019

The good news is that forward progress for this fire has been stopped.

#MiltonFire update

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Air resources have been released. Ground resources working on the containment lines and getting an accurate acreage assessment. Fire was estimated at 200 acres. pic.twitter.com/T5BbyknWG4 — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) July 15, 2019

Rock Fire

This fire, still listed as active on Cal Fire’s map as of July 15, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter that it’s now 100 percent contained.

#RockFire [final] Del Puerto Canyon Road, 4 miles west of I5 (Stanislaus County) is now 100% contained at 2442 acres. Del Puerto Canyon Road is open. #CALFIRE #SCU #SCUWildfires2019 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 28, 2019

San Martin Fire

A fire was noted in San Martin, California today at Center Avenue. It’s the second fire in the area, next to the bigger San Jose fire.

#VegetationFire at Center Avenue #SanMartin #California. Second fire in this area in an hour, in addition to larger grass fire east of #SanJose. Worst-case multiple simultaneous fires will stretch mutual aid resources. https://t.co/waMxgYLacc #fireseason #calfire pic.twitter.com/CO7LQO4ZA4 — PTZtv (@PTZtv) July 15, 2019

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

South Fire

This fire is in Ventura County and was discovered July 14. It’s 131 acres and 80 percent contained, located off South Mountain Road and Balcom Canyon Road, east of Santa Paula.

A more recent report put it at 90 percent contained.

#SouthFire off of South Mountain Road and Balcom Canyon Road East of Santa Paula in Ventura County is 131 acres and 90% contained. Lead Agency: Ventura County Fire Department For more information : @VCFD_PIO pic.twitter.com/IoOFPeHF4V — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 15, 2019

The cause is under investigation.