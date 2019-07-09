Christopher Morisette Named as ‘Naked’ Seattle Stabbing Suspect

Christopher Morisette stabbed three people in downtown Seattle on July 9, police say. Audio from police scanners indicates that Morisette, 29, was completely naked when he was arrested by officers, shortly after the attack occurred. The attack has been described as “random,” according to officials.

The Seattle Police Department said that the stabbing occurred at 6th Avenue and Olive Way in the city. The suspect is in custody and “his clothing and knife recovered in the area.” Three people were injured, one a 75-year-old man, was being transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the neck, another, a 77-year-old man, was stabbed in the back. Both are in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center. A third man who was injured was treated at the scene but did not request to be transported to a hospital.

Morisette Wrote on His Facebook Page that He Was ‘Happy’ to Have So Many People Helping Him Out Right Now

On his Facebook Intro section, Morisette writes, “It makes me happy that I have so many people helping me out right now.” Morisette says on that page that he worked as a sales associate at a Spencer’s Gifts store and that he studied Japanese at Whatcom Community College and Sedro-Woolley High School. Morisette says he is from Bellingham and now lives in Seattle. Bellingham is located 90 miles north of Seattle.

Morisette’s First Arrest Appears to Have Been in 2012

Various records show that Morisette has been arrested in July 2012, December 2014, January of 2015 and June 2016 for minor offenses including marijuana possession and shoplifting.

Morisette Has Been Labeled as ‘High Violent’

Suspect arrested in stabbing of 3 outside @Nordstrom in Seattle identified by SPD as 29yo Christopher Morisette. The WA DOC provided @KIRO7Seattle this image of Morisette from June 7, 2019. pic.twitter.com/lfp5pxn3M1 — AMY CLANCY (@ClancyKIRO7) July 9, 2019

KIRO’s Amy Clancy reports that Morisette has previously been accused of “numerous violent convictions,” one of which saw him allegedly pull a box cutters on police officers. Clancy also reports that in 2017, Morisette told a court that he had been “homeless for years” and that he used “all drugs,” in addition to mental health issues. Clancy says the Department of Corrections labeled him “High Violent With Multiple Violent Offenses.” Morisette’s most recent offense came in December 2018 when he was accused of attacking a woman at a mental health facility, for that crime Morisette was issued with time served and saw him serve a month of jail time.

https://heavyeditorial.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/seattle-1.mp3

In the audio, you can hear a dispatcher refer to the suspect as a white male in his 30s and wearing a green shirt. In a subsequent update, the dispatcher says that the suspect is now “completely naked” and “completely nude.” One emergency responder says that one of the victims, a male, was stabbed in the back. Less than five minutes after the stabbing is first discussed, the dispatcher confirms that the suspect is in custody.

