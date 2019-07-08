WATCH: Brutal Fight Breaks Out at Disneyland

A massive brawl broke out at Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland in Anaheim California. The brawl occurred on July 7th and involved two families who were involved in a dispute for reasons that are currently unknown.

A man in a pink shirt and a woman in a white tank top were arguing face to face when the women spit in the man’s face, causing the man to start slapping the woman. The woman’s husband then jumped in and the two men exchanged blows while their children and parkgoers watched in horror.

As the brawl escalates, the man in the white shirt, husband of the first women who was punched by the man in pink, punches the wife of the man in the pink shirt as she tries to break up the fight. Chaos ensues, as both couples start exchanging punches indiscriminately. An older woman who was with the couple in the beige and white shirts gets up from her mobility scooter and tries to get in the middle of the fight and is subsequently floored by a punch to the face.

The fight calms down as they attend to the older woman before the man in pink slaps the woman who started the fight, sending her to the ground injured. He then turns his attention to his wife and hits her with several blows until she collapses. Park security and other bystanders stepped in at that point and broke the fight up.

The video cuts of with park staff on their walkie talkies presumably calling the police and asking for backup. The man in pink continues to pace angrily. Both couples had several children that were close to and at points in the middle of the incident but thankfully not harmed by the violence.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made following the incident or the names of the suspects involved.

Previous Violence at Disneyland

Disneyland, known as the “happiest place on Earth” has had very few incidents of documented violence in the past. The park is known for its cleanliness and safety. Still, tempers can sometimes boil over in the most peaceful places.

Back in 2012, there was a violent altercation when a drunk 53-year-old assaulted an employee at the entrance of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction. The employee peppered sprayed the man and the fight continued until he was subdued by several other park guests and park security. The cause of the fight was never publicized and the man was arrested and charged with assault and battery by the Anaheim Police Department. The incident was captured on video by a guest and uploaded to YouTube.

In another incident in May 2019, a young many punched a security guard at Disneyland. The police arrived to handle the guest who tried attacking them as well. Both officers tackled and subdued the man who was removed from the park and presumably charged with assault.

The video was uploaded by The Daily Mail but there have been no details released on the incident or the man involved.