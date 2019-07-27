Hannah Janiak & Daniel Salcido: 5 Fast Facts

The FBI and Medford, Oregon police are asking for the public’s help as they search for Aiden Castiel Salcido, a two-year-old boy whose mother and father were found dead in an apparent July 25 murder-suicide.

The last confirmed sighting of Aiden was on June 4 with parents Hannah Rachel Janiak, 24, and Daniel Amadeo Salcido, 22. Authorities believe the boy may be anywhere between Oregon and Montana. Anyone with information about Aiden’s whereabouts is asked to call 541-774-2258 and reference case 19-10842.

“Investigators are greatly concerned for Aiden’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in locating him safely and expeditiously,” Medford Police wrote on their Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know about Hannah Janiak, Daniel Salcido and the search for baby Aiden.



1. Janiak and Salcido Were Convicted of Burglary

Aiden Salcido, 2, is missing after his parents were found dead in Montana – CNN #SmartNews https://t.co/k3tVgbi8it — seandunn (@seandunn95) July 27, 2019

Janiak and Salcido were described by authorities as an unmarried couple living in Medford, Oregon. The couple was homeless and would often camp along the Bear Creek Greenway, a nearly 20-mile hiking and biking trail that connects the cities of Ashland, Talent, Phoenix, Medford and Central Point.

Janiak was arrested on April 11 in Jackson County, Oregon and charged with felony first-degree burglary, aggravated first-degree theft, first-degree theft, mail theft and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully possessing a concealed firearm. She was released on her own recognizance. No information about her bail was available.

Salcido was arrested the following day and charged with the same crimes.

2. The Last Confirmed Spotting of the Family was on June 4

PLEASE RETWEET: The FBI needs your help finding 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, whose parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana. Authorities say his parents were found dead in their car, but haven't found Aiden yet. https://t.co/gCQGy5xkwA pic.twitter.com/HYdeILYHfv — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) July 27, 2019

Police began a search for Janiak when she failed to show up for her June 11 sentencing hearing. Investigators checking financial records discovered the couple’s last known bank card purchases were on June 3-4 at a Medford Walmart.

Janiak and Salcido were spotted on the store’s surveillance video purchasing camping equipment and other supplies. The footage showed Aiden was in tow.

3. Warrants Were Issued for Janiak and Salcido’s Arrest

On June 24, a felony warrant was issued for Janiak’s arrest, followed by a July 15 felony warrant issued for Salcido, also stemming from the burglary.

On July 25, Kalispell, Montana police pulled over Salcido and Janiak’s 1996 Green GMC Jimmy after witnessing a traffic violation. The vehicle had been sold to the couple in either late June or early July in Central Point, Oregon.

The couple fled in the SUV after the officer suspected the two had given false information about their identity and called for backup.

4. The Murder-Suicide Occurred As Police Apprehended the Couple

Officers from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office assisted in pursuing Janiak and Salcido. During the chase, they put spike strips on the road which flattened the GMC’s two front tires. Janiak and Salcido were eventually forced to pulled over at U.S. 93 near Bowdish Road.

When officers called out to the couple and received no response, they found Salcido and Janiak dead inside the vehicle. Janiak had been shot in the head and Salcido had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There was no trace of Aiden in the car.

5. The Couple Both had Aliases & Janiak Advertised Surrogacy Services on Facebook

The couple had separate Facebook accounts using the names “ Ashley Hood ” and “ Lester Hood .” One of “Ashley Hood’s” posts begins with the greeting, “Hi my name is Hannah,” and advertised her interest in providing surrogacy services.

On April 30, 2018, Janiak also posted a similar ad on ClassifiedAds.com offering her services as a surrogate mother for a $100,000 fee. The ad was posted for the Las Vegas area and was viewed 179 times.

Janiak said in the post, “It’s been a dream of mine to be a surrogate for those who can’t bear children of their own,” and that “being in a financial rut helped me with the courage I need to follow my dream…”

In May, Janiak wrote on Facebook, “I am a surrogate that wants to touch people with a miracle of life please contact me if I can help you.”

“Ashley Hood’s” Facebook page also has several posts about suicide prevention, photos of Aiden, various items for sale, and work from home opportunities.