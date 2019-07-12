Maui Fire: Photos & Videos as Thousands of Acres Burn in Kihei

Nearly 3,000 to 4,000 acres have burned in the Kihei region of Maui so far, and hundreds of people have evacuated to shelters nearby. Photos and videos from the region reveal a harrowing fire of an immense scale that should be taken seriously by residents in the area.

Thousands of residents had to evacuate Thursday due to the brush fire, which had not been contained. The fire burned about 3,000 acres, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said in a press conference on Thursday. A cause of the fire hasn’t yet been shared.

Massive fire in #Maui today. Ash is falling on the deck and the sky is red. Areas north of us have had to evacuate. Thank you to all of the firefighters and emergency personnel helping to keep everyone safe! #mauifire #kihei If you are here follow @mauiwatch @DOTHawaii Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/LzrLULeSyq — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) July 12, 2019

He said they weren’t going to put any firefighters in harm’s way overnight, but they would remain on call in case flames neared residential areas, Hawaii News Now noted.

The fire started on Thursday morning and grew quickly, partially due to 15 to 20 mph winds. It was out of control by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

This is the picture from Menehune Shores…S Kihei… pic.twitter.com/CCyeNvxFmq — Kathy Sigmund-Scheepers (@KathyScheepers) July 12, 2019

Residents in many areas were asked to evacuate. (See Heavy’s story here for details.) Other residents have been asked to conserve water and energy and be ready to leave as necessary.

The following shelters are open, Maui News reported.

Kihei Community Center – At 7:30 p.m. they reported 156 evacuees and six dogs, per Maui Now.

War Memorial Complex – As of 7:30 p.m. they reported 70 evacuees, per Maui Now.

Kamalii Elementary School – At capacity with 450 people as of 4 p.m. on July 11

People arriving by plane got a good view of the devastating fire.

Landed to a massive brush fire in Maui and the entire island is shut down/evacuated and landlines and cell signal are down So here I am tweeting from a lobby of a random roadside hotel with no vacancy 🤦🏽‍♀️. Hello from day 1 of vaca #mauifire pic.twitter.com/sMP1HDS01B — Stefanie O'Brien (@sobrizzle) July 12, 2019

Hawaiian Electric Companies will be providing updates on Facebook.

Evacuations were ordered for the following areas on Thursday.

North Kihei – Mandatory as of 8 p.m., according to Maui News

Maalaea – The evacuation was voluntary as of 8 p.m., according to Maui News

Including Sugar Beach, Kamalani subdivision, residences along Piilani Highway

Maui Humane Society evacuated to Maui High

However, the County of Maui later said that all evacuations were lifted.

You might want to check with your local officials to confirm if you are evacuated.

So… Maui is on fire. pic.twitter.com/hUlD0GHNfY — Jason Nerad (@OurFearlessHero) July 12, 2019

Here’s another view of the fire.

Massive brush fire on Maui today. Roads closed and some evacuations ordered. Fingers crossed they can control it before it gets to any structures.#maui #brushfire #wildfire #hawaii pic.twitter.com/PrhErmlRvV — CheetahKids (@CheetahKids) July 12, 2019

In the afternoon, Wailea Beach appeared covered in smoke.

Around 2pm from Wailea Beach, the sky is fully covered in thick smoke now. #maui #mauifire #mauibrushfire pic.twitter.com/L5OpsFkdph — Jessica Cadden (@JessicaKennelly) July 12, 2019

Another video:

Here is a view of the fire at night.

The smoke has been heavy all day.

It’s being a crazy day!! Prayers to the people working really hard to keep all of us safe! 🙏🏻#mauifire pic.twitter.com/oTxpJ9PsfS — Lina Renata (@Lina_Renata) July 12, 2019

#Mauifire while on vacation. We are safe and grateful for twitter for most up to date info as other info sources out of date or not forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/OKmouaMXQS — Bogda Koczwara (@bogda_koczwara) July 12, 2019

I received this photo from a friend who lives on Maui. 3,000-4,000 people evacuated as the #mauifire reaches 1,000 acres. Stay safe. @MauiNOW @Hawaii_EMA pic.twitter.com/zelUCbP6u5 — JordanVillwock (@jdawg911) July 12, 2019

A view from the Four Seasons was not restful:

View from the #FourSeasons during the fire in Maui pic.twitter.com/YyxAT6jOgd — Lexi Treadway (@LexTreadway) July 12, 2019

And vacationers might have felt intimidated.

Vacationing in Maui. Central Valley fire causing highway closures in/out of Kihei. Hope everyone stays safe… #mauifire pic.twitter.com/fEhXX6Xysf — Melanie Lee N (@MelanieLeeN) July 12, 2019

Here is another look at the smoke from the road:

Maui is on fire. Look at the smoke from huge brush fire at Kihei where evacuations are underway. #Maui #Brushfire pic.twitter.com/Bptu5LFAlN — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) July 12, 2019

Here’s a view that one resident shared as they were being evacuated.

Giant fire in Maui rn. We’re being evacuated and there is so much smoke pic.twitter.com/WbLQUZNeM2 — kelsey (@kelseyskiwi) July 12, 2019

And from another evacuee earlier on Thursday:

Current status: evacuating our condo due to a nearby, massive brush fire here in Maui :-( pic.twitter.com/pfKiWQO6QY — WesleyTech Ⓥ (@WesleyTech) July 12, 2019

Here are more photos and videos.

A few images from the #MauiFire today…air quality is still very trying at 10:25 tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZB49DsrvWK — Kathy Sigmund-Scheepers (@KathyScheepers) July 12, 2019

Even at night, it was ominous.

Backfire set near S Kihei less than an hour ago…looked like a fireball coming toward us. #mauifire #Maui Here's hoping they figure out how these started. pic.twitter.com/RNyMxuW7ao — Kathy Sigmund-Scheepers (@KathyScheepers) July 12, 2019

Hopefully, officials will get the fire under control soon.

I’m back home for now, but can still see orange glow in the dark across the highway. If the winds pick back up, we are leaving again. #mauifire https://t.co/BLiywMSQJg — Megan Lane (@kissingcamryn) July 12, 2019

North Kihei road is open but you have to drive past this flare up of the #Mauifire. Scary and smoky. pic.twitter.com/rgPVTg1QNF — Anita (@anisharmanning) July 12, 2019

If you are local, you can also call 270-7285 and ask to speak to an Emergency Operations Personnel. (Full number with area code is 808-270-7285.)

READ NEXT: Kihei, Maui Fire: Map & Evacuation Details