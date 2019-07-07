Sir Kim Darroch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sensitive diplomatic cables leaked to the British tabloid the Daily Mail reveal that Britain’s ambassador to the United States considers President Donald Trump to be “inept,” “insecure,” and “incompetent.” The critical comments were made by Sir Kim Darroch, 65, to officials in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Darroch was equally critical of Trump’s staffers, describing discord within the White House as akin to “knife fights.”

“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” Darroch wrote.

Darroch warned that Trump’s ability to fend off scandal could result in his re-election. He said Trump could “emerge from the flames, battered but intact, like [Arnold] Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of The Terminator.”

Britain’s Foreign Office called the leaks “mischievous” but supports Darroch’s candor. “The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country,” a spokeswoman told The Guardian.

“Their views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed the government,” she added, noting “we pay them to be candid.” The office said an investigation into who leaked the documents is forthcoming.

1. Darroch Entered the Diplomatic Service after Completing a Zoology Degree

Kim Darroch was born on April 30, 1954, in South Stanley, County Durham in the North of England. He graduated from Durham University in 1975 with a BSc degree in zoology. Darroch joined Britain’s diplomatic service in 1977.

For more than four decades, Darroch has held a number of important diplomatic posts. He was appointed as Ambassador to the United States in January 2016.

He served as the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor from January 2012 to September 2015 and acted as Secretary of the National Security Council, working on issues such as the rise of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

While stationed in Brussels, Darroch was the UK Permanent Representative to the European Union from 2007 to 2011. He was the European Union Advisor to the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2007 and Head of the Cabinet Office European Secretariat. Darroch has an extensive background in Middle East affairs. He has also had diplomatic postings in Tokyo, and Rome.

Darroch is married wife Vanessa in 1978 and the couple has two children, Georgina and Simon. Simon is an assistant professor of earth and environmental sciences at Vanderbilt University and Georgina, a botanist. Vanessa Darroch currently teaches preschool at the British International School in Washington, D.C.

2. Darroch Is Known for Using Restraint When Speaking Publicly about Trump

#BREAKING Britain’s ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, reportedly described Donald Trump as “inept” and at risk of ending his presidency in “disgrace”. (TheMail) pic.twitter.com/oTceCXfOum — Dylan Hayward (@DylanHayward94) July 6, 2019

While Darroch’s leaked comments may show his true feelings, he is typically known for putting his diplomatic skills to work when speaking about the president.

“I have met (Trump) seven or eight times and always found him to be absolutely charming,” he said.

In another interview, he said that he finds that Trumps administration is comprised “mostly of anglophiles and always good at hearing contrary opinions.”

When he was asked if he’d ever considered making more “off the cuff” remarks like Trump, Darroch told the Financial Times that he prefers a more thoughtful approach. “If you play safe, you might lose some audience, but you’re never going to screw up.”

3. Trump Wanted Ultra-Conservative Nigel Farage to Serve as Ambassador Trump publicly called for Britain to appoint Farage to ambassador to the US and I'd imagine he'd have been a lot less critical.

Whilst embarrassing to the ambassador, there is nothing in the leak that was not already publicly understood.

Knowing the source would be interesting. pic.twitter.com/owQN0GpjFB — Brendan Thomas (@WelshBrendan2) July 7, 2019

After the election, Trump tweeted that he wanted UK Independence Party (UKIP) founding member Nigel Farage to serve as Great Britain’s ambassador to the United States. Farage is a nationalist with ultra-conservative views. He has also been a key player in the Brexit movement. Farage called for Darroch’s removal soon after the memos were released.

Kim Darroch is totally unsuitable for the job and the sooner he is gone the better. https://t.co/ESiefO3UYm — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2019

In the November 21, 2016 tweet Trump said Farage “would do a great job!” The endorsement was considered by many as disrespectful to both the Queen, who appoints ambassadors upon consultation with government leaders and Darroch. Farrage, however, said he was flattered by the tweet.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Trump’s relationship with Farage was criticized after he began pushing Farage and his friends to fight against wind farms that were located near Trump’s resort and golf course, Trump International, Scotland. Trump said he was “dismayed that his beloved Scotland has become over-run with ugly wind farms which he believes are a blight on the stunning landscape.”

"I might have brought it up," Trump says of Farage meeting and wind farms. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

Trump didn’t deny making the ask when New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman interviewed him. “I might have brought it up,” he told her.

4. Darroch Has Received Two Prestigious Titles for His Service

TRUTH TELLING HERO (UK ambassador to US Kim Darroch) pic.twitter.com/1gapJtE93f — Charlottehasadog (@charlotte_heinz) July 7, 2019

In 1997, Darroch was awarded the Companion of Order of St, Michael and St. George. The honor is bestowed upon individuals who have provided extraordinary non-military service to Great Britain while stationed in a foreign country. The order is named after Archangel Michael and St. George, the patron saint of England.

In 2008, Darroch was made a Knight Commander (KCMG), also of the Order of St. Michael and St. George. Knights Commanders receive the title “Sir.” The honor is often conferred upon British diplomats being recognized for outstanding service to the Commonwealth.

5. Darroch Is an Unconventional Ambassador

“I want to be as famous as the Queen of England.”

Queen Elizabeth II by Andy Warhol, 1985 #PopArt #Warhol pic.twitter.com/BEYOj6aNZW — DK (@onlyanarchists) July 4, 2017

Darroch goes against the stereotype of the traditional diplomat. He’s a fan American football and classic British rock groups. He’s got a Led Zeppelin ring tone on his cell phone. He told the Washingtonian that he has just about every recording by Mark Knopfler, lead singer, and songwriter for Dire Strats. He’s also a big Mick Fleetwood and Steve Winwood fan.

When Darroch gives speeches, he typically stands underneath a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II created by pop artist Andy Warhol. The artwork was created in 1985 taken from a photo from the Queen’s Jubilee celebration. Darroch told the Financial Times he’s chosen that spot so that as he’s speaking he can look directly across the room and see a portrait painted by Hans Holbein of Queen Elizabeth I.

When it comes to cars, Darroch also has contrasting tastes. He travels by Bentley for diplomatic business but enjoys his Volkswagen Tiguan for personal outings. He said that he tries to get out of Washington, D.C. periodically, admitting that “Washington is not America. But this is a wonderful convening place.”