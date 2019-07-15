Lashana Lynch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lashana Lynch, 31, is a British actress who’s just been hired to replace Daniel Craig as “007” in the next installment of the James Bond series. She was born and raised in Hammersmith, London and attended the ArtsEd drama school in London. Lynch is most well known for her role as Maria Rambreau in Captain Marvel and her TV roles in the UK.

Her casting as 007 is a historic move for the franchise that has always portrayed James Bond as a white British man. The move makes sense in the context of Ian Fleming’s novels as “007” is a codename, not a person. It’s a title given to the agent, which explains how James Bond has remained ageless throughout the past 40 years. It also explains why “M” and “Q” have had several different actors. In the new film, Daniel Craig is rumored to retire, causing M to appoint Lynch’s character as the next 007 agent.

She joins a prestigious list of British actors who have played Agent 007 including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. She is the first person of color and the first woman to portray the character. According to IMDB, James Bond’s 25th installment’s plot synopsis is: “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.” Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Remi Malek has been cast as the new villain and True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga is tapped to direct.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Was Friends with Star Wars’ John Boyega Before the Fame

Lashana posted a photo on Instagram back in 2012 with actor John Boyega who is famous for playing “Finn” in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Both of them got their start in British movies and TV with Boyega first appearing as “Danny Curtis” in the TV series Becoming Human before landing his first film role as “Moses” in Attack the Block.

Lashana posted the photo with the caption “good peoples” so it’s safe to assume the two are friends.

2. Lashana Lynch Got Her First Film Role in 2012

Lashana landed her first major role as Belle Newman in the 2012 British movie “Fast Girls”. The movie synopsis is “A street smart runner develops an intense rivalry with an equally ambitious wealthy young athlete.” Lashana played a minor role in the movie which only grossed $1.1 million at the box office, but it jump-started her acting career in the UK. The following year (2013) she appeared in the TV Series Silent Witness and the movie Powder Room. Then in 2014, she appeared in the popular mini-series The 7.39 as Kerry Wright which led her to landing increasingly bigger and better parts.

3. She Grew up in a Single Family Household

In an interview with BET earlier this year, Lynch was asked about her character in Captain Marvel being a single mother and relating it to her own upbringing being raised by her Jamaican single mother.

“To play a single mother in the MCU, I think, is really special for audiences both young and old who don’t see that extended on screen,” she told BET, “Couple that with being a fighter pilot, they are also superheroes. She’s able to live her best life both emotionally and physically in the movie, and I think that the creators have made a nice balance for someone who doesn’t have the typical superpowers in that she is injected with power from within and is able to use that and pass that down to her daughter, Monica.”

4. She Auditioned for Black Panther and Spiderman: Homecoming but Didn’t Get the Parts

Speaking to BET, Lashana described how she got the part in Captain Marvel. It has always been Lynch’s dream to land a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she was coming off of two failed auditions for Black Panther and Spiderman: Homecoming when she had a test with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. Days later, she received a phone call from her agent at 9 PM.

“That’s not normal, but I don’t think anything of it. My friends straight away are like, ‘That’s the call!’ and they start filming me.” She told BET. “But I’m like, ‘I’m sure she’s just calling to see how I am.’ Even though it’s 9 p.m. Then she said, ‘Yeah, congratulations!’ and I just dropped on the ground. My two friends are going crazy. They were like, ‘Your life has literally just changed.’”

5. She’s a Big Fan of the 90s

During her press run for Captain Marvel, Lynch was asked in multiple interviews about the movie’s 90s setting and her view on the decade. She told Screenrant.com that she was quite fond of the music, “I did listen to quite a bit of ’90s music when I was shooting.” and showed of her knowledge by naming her favorite artists, “I listen to a lot of like SWV, 702, Brandy, Monica, Jodeci, Dru Hill.”

And it’s not just the music, she’s a big fan of the entire decade. “I’m an eighties baby and a nineties child, so I went straight back to the rhythm of the nineties and I placed my head right back in there.” She said in an interview with Slashfilm, “And the fashion as well, although it’s not like we’re out partying everyday and these themes, so like we’re not getting to do the, like throwing up curves and all that stuff, although I would have loved that.”