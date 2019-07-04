Malia Obama Celebrates Her 21st Birthday on July 4

Malia Obama, the former first daughter, is celebrating her 21st birthday today.

The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama has been in the public eye since she was 9 years old and is likely used to sharing her birthday with July 4th festivities. Commenters on social media have been posting birthday wishes to Malia, with some joking that the national holiday is actually all about the college student.

One of the people who took to social media was the former commander-in-chief. President Obama shared a family photo on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Fourth of July, everybody! This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America—and Malia’s birthday, too. Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks.”

Malia Obama is a Rising Junior at Harvard University

Malia Obama is currently a student at Harvard University, following in a family tradition. Both of her parents attended law school at Harvard.

Malia recently wrapped up her second year and is a rising junior. She has not publicly stated what she is studying or whether she plans to continue on to law school after earning her bachelor’s degree.

Younger sister Sasha, who earned her high school diploma this year, is headed to the University of Michigan in the fall.

Malia Obama Interned at the U.S. Embassy in Spain Before Beginning Her College Education

While living in the White House, Malia Obama attended the Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. and graduated in 2016. But she made the decision to wait to begin college until the fall of 2017.

By doing so, she managed to avoid the level of attention that Chelsea Clinton encountered when she entered college during her own father’s presidency. As reported by the New York Times, when President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton took their daughter to Stanford in the fall of 1997, there were about 200 reporters following them, not to mention all of the Secret Service detail.

Malia Obama used her gap year to intern and travel. During the summer after graduating high school, she interned at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid. Fox News reported that Malia actually used her Spanish skills to translate for her father during a trip to Cuba in March of 2016.

Malia also traveled during the gap year. According to the Chicago Tribune, she went to Bolivia and Peru as part of a group organized by the company Where There Be Dragons. A spokeswoman for the program, Eva Vanek, explained to the newspaper that participants engaged in volunteer work, practiced their language skills and lived with local families.

As a high school student, Malia also showed an interest in the film industry. She completed internships on the set of HBO’s “Girls” and with the now-defunct Weinstein Company. She also worked on the set of the CBS show “Extant” as a production assistant, according to Page Six.

Malia Obama Has Stayed Off Social Media But Well-Wishers Took to Twitter to Wish Her a Happy Birthday

It’s unclear exactly how Malia Obama is choosing to celebrate her big birthday. She doesn’t share those kinds of details with the world, especially since she has chosen to remain off social media. There are no clues from her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, either. He deleted his accounts shortly after the two began dating in 2017.

But well-wishers have still reached out to the former first daughter today via social media to say happy birthday. Others joked that the July 4th holiday was really all about celebrating Malia Obama’s birthday. Teen Vogue magazine, for example, posted “happy malia obama day! 🎂✨”

Here’s a roundup of some of the birthday wishes.

