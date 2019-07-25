Mark Bloomfield: Mother Teresa’s Assistant Dies in Bar Brawl

Mark Bloomfield was Mother Teresa’s assistant. He died on July 21 after being injured during a bar fight in Wales on July 18. Bloomfield was 54 years old.

His death was announced in a statement from the South Wales Police Swansea and Neath Port Talbot. That press release referred to Bloomfield as someone who “supported causes worldwide and believed in empowering others to help themselves and improve their circumstances.” Bloomfield is survived by his mother and three siblings. He was a native of Stratford-Upon-Avon, some 130 miles from Swansea.

Bloomfield’s tragic death occurred inside of the Full Moon Public House on High Street in Swansea.

Bloomfield’s Family Said That He Had ‘Built a Legacy That Will Continue to Live on In the Countless Lives That He Encountered’

While Bloomfield’s family said that he “built a legacy that will continue to live on in the countless lives that he encountered.” That statement said that Bloomfield had been Mother Teresa’s “special assistant” in Calcutta. Mother Teresa passed away in September 1997 at the age of 87. It went on to say that he had been “essential” to Mother Teresa’s charitable efforts in India. Specifically, Bloomfield’s family said that he had “organized free cataract surgery camps and founded schools that gave rare access to education for girls. In Africa, he helped preserve wild game by introducing ultralight aircraft to combat the onslaught of poachers.”

A 61-Year-Old Man Named Colin Payne Is in Custody in Relation to Bloomfield’s Death

The family of a man who died following an assault in Swansea city centre have paid tribute to him. Mark Bloomfield, 54, died in hospital on Saturday following the incident on High Street last Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NaQLs7GdYx — Rhys Williams (@RhysWilliamsBBC) July 24, 2019

Police in South Wales said that detectives are continuing to investigating Bloomfield’s death. So far, a 61-year-old man, named by the BBC as Colin Thomas Payne, is being held in custody on suspicion of “causing grievous bodily harm” in relation to Bloomfield’s case. Wales Online reports that Payne will appear at Swansea Crown Court on August 19.

While a 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are also under investigation but have been released from custody. Authorities are appealing for anyone with a dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from High Street, between 1pm and 3.15pm, is also urged to contact South Wales Police.

In the 1990s, Bloomfield Personally Funded a Literacy School in India

In 1997, Bloomfield provided Sister Mary Cresence in Motihari, Bihar, India, with the funds to start a literacy school for children in the area. That school became Free Schools World Literacy, that spread literacy schools to the rest of India and into Thailand. The Free Schools website names Bloomfield as the person who supported the school for its first three years, both financially and morally. In later years, Bloomfield is credited as being instrumental in bringing in funding from abroad which allowed the schools to spread.

