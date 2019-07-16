Sergeant Ryan O’Neill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sergeant Ryan O’Neill, the officer identified in the fatal shooting of Eric Jack Logan in South Bend, Indiana, has resigned from the force. The South Bend Police Chief confirmed the resignation during the evening of July 15, 2019.

Logan was pronounced dead on June 16, 2019. O’Neill said he encountered Logan allegedly breaking into vehicles in a parking lot. O’Neill said Logan was holding a knife, refused to drop it when ordered and then lunged at him. O’Neill fired two shots, striking Logan once in the abdomen. O’Neill called for an ambulance but Logan was ultimately transported to the hospital, located less than one mile away, in a squad car.

O’Neill’s account of what led up to the shooting could not be corroborated because although he was wearing a body camera, it was not turned on at the time. A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate the incident. O’Neill had originally been placed on paid leave following the shooting.

Logan’s family says the 54-year-old father of seven children would never have threatened a police officer. The family has filed a civil rights lawsuit against O’Neill and the city of South Bend.

The shooting has inflamed racial tensions in South Bend and prompted a backlash against Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has been criticized for failing to make the South Bend Police Department more diverse. Buttigieg was slammed early on during his tenure as mayor for demoting the city’s first black police chief, Darryl Boykins. According to the South Bend Tribune, the city’s population is 26 percent black but only 6 percent of its officers are African-American.

1. The Fraternal Order of Police Said O’Neill Resigned Due to the Stress & Nationwide Attention to the Case

Ryan O’Neill handed in his resignation to the South Bend Police Department on July 15, 2019. The Chief of Police, Scott Ruszkowski, shared the news on social media and said that the resignation was “effective immediately.” He added that the department would not be commenting further.

Meanwhile, the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police has defended O’Neill as the investigation continues. The president of the organization, Harvey Mills, explained in a prepared statement that O’Neill made the decision to leave the force in order to focus on taking care of his family amid the scrutiny. The statement from Mills was published by NBC affiliate WNDU-TV and reads:

“Sgt. O’Neill did his job and was forced to defend his own life from a convicted felon who was armed with an eight-inch hunting knife. We’re confident that the investigation into the shooting will determine that the action he took was justified based on the law and his training; however, job-related stress, the lawsuit, national media attention, and hateful things said on social media have been difficult for O’Neill and his young family.”

Mayor Buttigieg’s office released the following statement on O’Neill’s resignation: “We will await results of the independent criminal investigation, and apply any lessons learned to our work on the future of the Police Department and the community.”

2. Eric Logan’s Family Attorney Called the Timing of the Resignation ‘Questionable’

The family of Eric Jack Logan was quick to question Ryan O’Neill’s version of events. Logan had a prior criminal history related to drugs, but his family says he was never a thief and would not have threatened a police officer.

The family’s attorney, Brian Coffman, released a statement upon learning that O’Neill had submitted a resignation letter. Coffman told CBS affiliate WSBT-TV, “We believe the timing and the reasons provided by the FOP of Mr. O’Neill’s decision to resign is somewhat questionable given the pending investigation by the Special Prosecutor and the Federal Civil Rights lawsuit. We don’t know what motivated Mr. O’Neill to resign today but we do know and will find out very soon what actually happened that early morning on June 16, 2019.”

3. The Logan Family Has Filed a Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Ryan O’Neill & the City of South Bend

The estate of Eric Jack Logan filed the civil rights lawsuit on June 26, 2019, in the Northern District of Indiana federal court. Both Ryan O’Neill and the city of South Bend are named as the defendants. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is not directly named in the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the Logan family accuses O’Neill of being a racist. The introduction states, “Defendant O’Neill was accused of making racist comments by a fellow patrolman eleven years ago and it did not result in any discipline against Defendant O’Neill.” The family also slams O’Neill for failing to activate his body camera “when he could have easily done so by pressing a button on his wrist.”

The family is seeking “compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees, as well as punitive damages” from O’Neill and the city. You can read the complaint in its entirety above.

4. Prosecutor: Ryan O’Neill Was Accused of Using Racist Language in 2008 by Two Other Officers

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter made the decision that a special prosecutor was needed to investigate the fatal shooting of Eric Jack Logan in order to avoid any conflicts of interest. In a news release on June 24, 2019, Cotter noted that there had been an instance in 2008 in which Sergeant Ryan O’Neill had been accused of using racially-charged language.

Cotter explained that an “officer’s report” was written about O’Neill in July of 2008. O’Neill was a lieutenant at that time. “The report quotes two other officers that voiced a concern of inappropriate racial remarks made by Ryan O’Neill.” Cotter did not provide additional details as to what actions, if any, were taken at the time.

Cotter added that a special prosecutor was especially needed since the shooting of Eric Logan was not recorded on O’Neill’s body camera. You can see the full press release, which was obtained by NPR radio station WVPE, here.

5. Ryan O’Neill is a Married Father of Three Children

Ryan O’Neill is a longtime South Bend resident. He is married with three young children, one of whom is a newborn, says the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police.

According to the South Bend Tribune, O’Neill was promoted from lieutenant to sergeant in 2015.

