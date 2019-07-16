Victor Crisan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victor Crisan, 39, is accused of shooting and killing Juliane Kellner at his home in Henderson, Nevada, before turning the gun on himself, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The two were found dead from gunshot wounds on July 10, Henderson Police say. Kellner’s family had reported her missing several days before she was found dead.

The department is investigating the case as a murder-suicide. Crisan and Kellner had reportedly met on the dating website Plenty of Fish a few weeks before the shooting.

1. Report: Juliane Kellner’s Vehicle Was Found Near Victor Crisan’s Home Nearly Two Weeks Before The Two Were Found Dead

Juliane Kellner, 42, lived with roommates and was last seen on June 28. Her son, Brandon Wilt, told Fox affiliate KVVU-TV that he traveled to the Las Vegas area from Florida after getting a call from his mother’s roommates that she was missing.

Kellner’s vehicle, along with her cellphone, was located near an apartment in the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive on June 30. Wilt said that he asked the police to check the home for days, arguing that “something’s not right, something’s wrong.” Henderson Police said they knocked on doors looking for Kellner, but did not initially enter any apartments because they did not have evidence that she was in danger.

2. Police Found Victor Crisan & Juliane Kellner Dead After Conducting a Welfare Check at the Home

The Henderson County Police Department conducted a welfare check at the home of Victor Crisan on Whitney Ranch Drive on July 10. The department shared on Facebook the next day that they had “discovered a deceased adult female and adult male inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.”

The police did not initially share Victor Crisan and Juliane Kellner’s names, citing the ongoing investigation and that the families needed to be notified.

Kellner’s son, Brandon Wilt, criticized investigators for waiting so many days before entering the home. Wilt told WFTX-TV in Fort Myers, Florida, “There’s no reason she should’ve sat in that apartment for that many days when there was so many people that cared for her and was pushing for them to go in that apartment.”

The Clark County Coroner’s Office publicly identified Crisan on Monday, July 15. According to local media, the coroner reported that Crisan had died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Heavy has reached out to the coroner’s office for verification.

3. Family: Victor Crisan & Juliane Kellner Met on a Dating Website

Victor Crisan first met Juliane Kellner a few weeks prior to the alleged murder-suicide.

Her adult son, Brandon Wilt, said investigators told him that his mother connected with Crisan on the dating website Plenty of Fish.

Police have not publicly speculated about a potential motive for the killing.

4. Victor Crisan Appears to Have Prior Arrests in Arizona & Alaska

Victor Crisan appears to have been a private person. He either did not have any social media profiles under his name or they’ve been deactivated.

A search of online records brings up a 39-year-old Victor Crisan who had been living in Henderson, Nevada. His birthday was listed as May 7, 1980.

Online records show that a Victor Crisan with that same birthday was arrested in 2009 in Maricopa, Arizona, but the exact charge is not listed because it was dismissed by the city attorney. A separate search of the Arizona Judicial Branch webite does not reveal any cases under the name Victor Crisan.

Crisan appears to have had family members living in Anchorage, Alaska. Records also show Crisan had at least two traffic violations in Alaska.

5. Juliane Kellner’s Family Says She Had Been Recovering From Drug Addiction & Was On a Good Path

Juliane Kellner leaves behind three children. Her daughter-in-law, Bobbi Jean Wilt, shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for funeral costs. The page states that in addition to her adult son, Brandon, Kellner was also the mother of twin daughters who are 15 years old.

Brandon Wilt shared that his mother had been doing well since moving to Las Vegas from Florida. Wilt said she had recently completed a drug rehab program, had found a job and was involved with a local church.