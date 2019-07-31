WATCH: Chinese Wave Pool Turns into Tsunami Pool, Injures Dozens

A wave pool in China has injured dozens of people after a mechanical fault. According to Metro, 44 people were injured after a normally calm wave pool launched a giant wave resembling a tsunami on water park-goers.

The wave machine broke, per the water park’s spokesperson.

“It was caused by a mechanical fault. Only around 10 people were injured,” a Shuiyun Water Park spokesperson told Metro. Shuiyun Water Park is located in the Jilin Province which is in north-eastern China.

Although the spokesperson said only 10 people were hurt, other international reports have said that around 44 people were injured. Many of the people were injured suffered broken bones.

After the wave started to form and customers realized they were about to get smacked, the chaos started to insue. One video captures water park-goers towards the front of the pool, where the wave began, being thrown around like a tsunami just hit. That video also shows people who were not even in the pool running from the wave.

The incident was caught on camera as the original video posted to Twitter has accumulated around five million views.

Watch the full video below:

Water world Tsunami injuring many in Yanbian, Manchuria. The operator got drunk and turned the wave magnitude to maximum level. pic.twitter.com/PjKTBelPRA — Augustus Manchurius Borealis (@1984to1776) July 30, 2019

Rumors That the Wave Operator Got Drunk and Turned the Machine onto Its Highest Setting Are Not True, per Water Park Officials

The video that has garnered millions of views claims that a water park employee got drunk and turned the wave machine to its highest setting.

“Water world Tsunami injuring many in Yanbian, Manchuria. The operator got drunk and turned the wave magnitude to maximum level,” the caption on the video stated.

This isn’t true according to the water park’s officials.

RTU.lu reports that officials told the Beijing Times that “accidental breakdown in machinery” was the cause of the incident.

“Online rumors say that a worker wrongly operated the controls, but in reality, it was a problem with the equipment,” the official told the newspaper.

The park in north-eastern China, named Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park, is known to be one of the largest amusement parks in China. It is located in the city of Longjing, China close to the North Korean border.

The Shuiyun Water Park Is Not the First Asian Amusement Park Video to Viral This Summer

The Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park joins the Gyro Drop in becoming another Asian amusement park ride that has gone viral worldwide. The Gryo Drop is located in South Korea.

The video of the drop went viral after a CGI edited version of the video was posted to Twitter. This video was quickly debunked as fake by Heavy, as many accounts around the world started to share the doctored video.

A real video of the drop can be watched here:

The real drop is 230 feet and, was intended “to combine the sightseeing qualities of the Gyro Tower and the thrills of the Giant Drop.” It is accompanied by virtual reality goggles as thrill-seekers are treated to an experience of a futuristic landscape during the drop. The drop is a skin-stretching 142 miles per hour

The ride is located Lotte World’s Magic Island and has been the Island’s main attraction since 1998.