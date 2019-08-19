Alexander Curry-Fishtorn: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, a 22-year-old St. John, Indiana man previously charged with stalking missing teen Madison Eddlemon, was apprehended on Sunday, August 18 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Sixteen-year-old Madison, of Crown Point, Indiana, was also found unharmed.

Although authorities initially did not name the suspect taken into custody, Heavy confirmed that Hot Springs County Jail in Malvern, Arkansas had booked Curry-Fishtorn into custody on August 18 at 3:32 p.m. NWI Times reported Curry-Fishtorn was arrested without incident, however, law enforcement originally warned the public he was considered armed and dangerous.

An Amber Alert issued early on August 18, was discontinued at 2:30 p.m. that same day.

On Sunday afternoon, Madison’s mother, Nichole Cain, used her Facebook page to thank all of the people who had searched for her daughter.

“I have 0 details so far other thann (sic) She is safe! I want to thank EVERYBODY SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING !!!! I’m at a loss for words with all the love and support! Hug your children tight! I can’t wait to hug mine !!!! Nichole Cain.”

Madison’s grandmother also took to social media to let everyone know her granddaughter had been located. “THEY FOUND HER!!!!!! Safe,” she posted on Facebook. “The FBI has found my granddaughter in Arkansas,” she added 10 minutes later.



Here’s what you need to know about Alexander Curry-Fishtorn and the disappearance of Madison Eddlemon.



1. Alexander Curry-Fishtorn was Distraught When Madison Eddlemon’s Family Insisted They End Their Relationship

Six years older than Madison, Curry-Fishtorn was described as having a history of controlling and abusive behavior with the young girl. He allegedly became upset when her family insisted they end their relationship.

In March 2019, Madison’s family was forced to file a no-contact order against Curry-Fishtorn when he allegedly began stalking and harassing Madison. Madison’s mother said her daughter was fearful Curry-Fishtorn would harm her.

2. Madison Eddlemon’s Abandoned Car Was Discovered Near Her Home

According to the Crown Point Police missing person poster, Madison was last seen driving in Crown Point. Family members said they last spoke with her around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

When Madison was reported missing, it was initially thought she had run away. But when her car was found abandoned by a stop sign at an intersection near her Crown Point home, with one of the windows cracked open and some of her possessions inside, family and police feared the teen might have been abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday, August 18 just after 6 a.m. The alert noted Madison’s “associated companion” might be Curry-Fishtorn and that she was believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Madison Eddlemon was described as having blond hair and green eyes, 5’1″ tall and 96 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a tribal design, torn blue jeans and a black lace choker necklace.

Curry-Fishtorn was described as having brown hair and eyes, 5′ 7″ tall and weighing approximately 158 pounds. Madison’s grandmother noted on Facebook that Curry-Fishtorn is an Army reservist.

3. Curry-Fishtorn Was Charged With Stalking Madison

Court documents show that Curry-Fishtorn was charged on May 20, 2019, with one count of stalking and one count of stalking where defendant violates a protective order.

On June 10, 2019, Curry-Fishtorn was charged with intimidation that involves retaliation for a prior act and invasion of privacy-that violates a protective order. On July 17, 2019, county records show he posted $2,945.00 bond.

Alexis Fishtorn identified herself on Facebook as Curry-Fishorn’s sister. “Alexander is my brother and I’m extremely horrified for his actions against this innocent girl, I have tried to be as helpful as possible,” she posted on August 18.

The day before she expressed her worry for Madison’s safety and appealed to Facebook friends to call if they knew where to find her brother. “If any of my friends have a lead on my brother’s activity please message me ASAP. Thank you,” she wrote.

4. Police Feared Curry-Fishtorn Had Fled the State With Madison



Authorities expressed concern Curry-Fistorn would attempt to take Madison out of Indiana, perhaps heading west. His vehicle was described as an unregistered dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

“I just want her home and safe,” Cain told NWI Times. “If anyone knows anything, please call the police. I want my daughter back. That’s all I want.”

5. The FBI Worked With the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to Find Madison

Madison and Curry-Fishtorn were located in Little Rock approximately 626 miles from Madison’s home in Crown Point, located in Lake County, Indiana. It is unknown why they were in Little Rock.

According to Indianapolis FBI Spokesperson Chris Bavender, federal agents and local police worked to rescue Madison and apprehend Curry-Fishtorn, who was taken without incident. “We assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives and coordinated with Little Rock Division. She was recovered safely and a subject is in custody in connection with her disappearance,” she said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez thanked the FBI for helping Lake County law enforcement to ensure Madison’s safe return. “This positive outcome could only have been possible through the mutual cooperation of both state and federal agencies,” Martinez said to the NWI Times. “I would like to thank the FBI, in particular FBI GRIT in lake County, and the numerous other state and local agencies that assisted.”