Dallas Frazier: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dallas Frazier, 29, is facing an assault charge for punching a protester in the face outside of President Donald Trump’s rally in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 1, 2019.

The confrontation was recorded and shared to Facebook by witness Scott Fantozzi. The video was shared thousands of times within hours.

The man who got hit was Mike Alter, 61. He went to a nearby hospital after the assault to get checked out. He told ABC affiliate WCPO-TV afterward over the phone, “He started just whaling on my head. I didn’t go down, for what that’s worth.”

Warning: The video embedded below contains profane language.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Dallas Frazier Was Recorded Punching an Anti-Trump Protester Multiple Times Before Another Witness Shoved Him Away

In the video posted to social media, you can see Dallas Frazier climb out of the passenger seat of a red pickup truck. He tosses his hat to the side and puts his fists up as he approaches the man in the blue shirt, later identified as 61-year-old Mike Alter.

It’s unclear from the video exactly what the two men said to each other in the lead up to the fight. Frazier appears to land at least three punches, knocking Alter’s sunglasses off before a third man steps in and shoves Frazier back. Alter later told Fox affiliate WXIX-TV that Frazier hit him six times.

2. The Crowd Chanted ‘Lock Him Up’ As Officers Arrested Dallas Frazier

Police: Man charged with assault after punching anti-Trump protester outside US Bank Arena.https://t.co/0nTxrhomTW — WCPO (@WCPO) August 2, 2019

Moments after Dallas Frazier was pushed away from Mike Alter, police officers stepped in. They immediately put Frazier in handcuffs.

You can hear people from the crowd yelling for the police to arrest Frazier and calling him a “racist prick.”

As officers led Frazier away from the crowd, the protesters can be heard shouting. “Lock him up.” The chant was clearly a reference to President Trump’s rallies during the 2016 election when people would chant “Lock her up” when he talked about Hillary Clinton.

As referenced above, Frazier was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The driver was also detained, but police have not released his name.

3. Dallas Frazier Faces a Misdemeanor Assault Charge

Dallas Frazier, 29, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he was held overnight. According to inmate records, he faces a charge of misdemeanor assault.

The case was assigned to Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg. Frazier was scheduled to appear before the judge this afternoon.

Heavy has reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department to request a copy of the criminal complaint against Frazier.

4. Mike Alter Says Dallas Frazier Was Yelling at the Protesters Before Getting Out of the Truck

‘I’m not going to let that guy intimidate me,’ says man punched outside Trump rally https://t.co/MZuzkF1jVJ — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 2, 2019

The protesters were gathered near U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled rally. The crowd was reportedly holding signs and doing some chants, but the scene was described by WCPO-TV as “peaceful.”

Mike Alter, the man who was punched, explained to local media outlets that Dallas Frazier and his friend pulled up to the crowd and started shouting at them.

Alter told WXIX-TV that he didn’t understand why Frazier decided to engage with him and the other protesters rather than choose to drive past. “What is wrong with you, really this is America there’s still freedom of speech… I’m not going to let that guy intimidate me.”

Alter said Frazier broke his glasses and that the punches left him with blurry vision.

5. Dallas Frazier is From Georgetown, Kentucky

Photos from inside and outside of Donald Trump's Cincinnati rally https://t.co/jTTUap8ghb pic.twitter.com/NJppwQUtFZ — WLWT (@WLWT) August 2, 2019

Dallas Frazier was identified by WCPO-TV as being from Georgetown, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of Cincinnati.

Frazier does not appear to have a criminal history. A search of public records in Hamilton County, Ohio brings up only the assault case from August 1. A separate search in Scott County, Kentucky, also does not reveal any cases or previous charges against Frazier.

READ NEXT: Paige Thompson’s Roommate Kept an Illegal Weapons Arsenal in the House: Feds