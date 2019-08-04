Dayton Shooting Videos & Photos [GRAPHIC]

Photos and videos have started to emerge from the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting incident that occurred at Ned Pepper’s bar early Sunday morning. Heavy is choosing not to run any images or videos that show non-blurred out dead bodies but be forewarned, these videos and images are still disturbing and contain graphic language.

In one video from right outside Ned Pepper’s that a user posted to Snapchat, you can hear the flurry of gunfire from what authorities say was an AR-15 rifle. Watch that video here (warning: graphic language):

I was out with my brother driving around in Dayton and not even a fucking MILE AWAY from us there was an active shooting. It’s completely different seeing it on the news compared to it happening in your own city. something NEEDS TO CHANGE AND IT NEEDS TO CHANGE FAST pic.twitter.com/2V4T7otDH0 — Connor (@Concorn802) August 4, 2019

In a 3-part video uploaded to Facebook, user Dougie Doug shows the crime scene directly outside of the bar. You can see the evidence tags marking the bullet casings on the ground. He describes dead bodies being everywhere but they are not shown in the video. Watch here (warning: graphic language/disturbing content):

Here's a three-part Facebook video from the scene of a shooting that happened in the Dayton, Ohio Oregon district. Video taken by Dougie Doug. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zTapEqFWXi — Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) August 4, 2019

Another, longer video by the Derek Meyers shows a more detailed view of the crime scene. You can see some of the injured victims being taken to the hospital and a line of witnesses waiting to be questioned by police. Watch here:

Another video uploaded by Derek Meyers also shows emergency responders and police securing the scene. View the video here:

Video of EMS repositioning from the shooting scene and walking to a nearby club where witnesses are being interviewed by police in Dayton shooting. pic.twitter.com/Idd9X6d2I9 — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) August 4, 2019

A photo uploaded to Facebook by user James Williams shows a close up of how many shell casings the police found right after the incident occurred. James had uploaded more content from the scene but removed it out of respect for the families.

James was parked in front of Ned Peppers bar when the incident happened and described the incident and the suspect “We had an active shooter with an AR 15. Came up with an AR 15 with a vest on and ear muffs and just started blowing bullets everywhere…there are casualties everywhere. Outside Ned Peppers, there were at least eight victims. I don’t know how many people they took away from other locations… it’s awful.” He says he saw at least 8 dead victims in front of the bar.

There are several images on social media showing the dead victims and dead suspect. We advise caution when browsing as most of the images are not censored.

Police Confirm 10 People Dead, 16 Injured

#OregonDistrict #update Lt. Col. Carper: at 1:22am active shooter situation began in oregon district. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Dayton Police confirmed on Twitter that the total number of victims is 9 and the suspect was also shot and killed, bringing the total death toll up to 10, with 16 other victims being treated at the hospital for injuries related to the shooting. The shooting occurred at 1:22 AM.

In a briefing from the scene, police confirmed that it was “multiple police officers” that shot the suspect who died on the scene.

Dayton police also tweeted out that the “he FBI is on scene to assist in this investigation.” It’s unknown what the shooter’s motive was or if he was a person of interest before the mass shooting occurred.

Eyewitness Reactions on Social Media

Several users on Twitter who were at the bar described the situation. User Daniel Williams wrote on Twitter: “There was an active shooter in the bar i was in tonight. I am told that he had an AR15. (A friend) and I are ok. I am so incredibly heartbroken for those affected by this. I have never been so scared in my life.”

Williams’ friend later tweeted, “We heard gunshots while on the patio.. ran indoors only to be shoved back out because the shots were coming from inside the bar. We ran for our lives and hopped a fence trampling multiple people in the process/hid anywhere we could.”

Another man on Twitter detailed his experience at the scene “They just shot up ned peppers while I was in line…. police just killed dude 5 feet in front of me… I can’t go out in this city anymore 💯.”

User Cory Gensler took to Twitter to confirm he was OK. “I am currently in Dayton. I’m ok. My sources are saying 9 dead possibly including the shooter.”

You can listen to live scanner traffic here.

The Second Mass Shooting In 24 Hours

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The Dayton shooting comes less than 24 hours after Patrick Crusius shot 20 people dead and injured 26 more at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

Crusius posted a manifesto on an 8chan message board which, according to reporter Scott Stedman, started off with “In general, I support the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto. This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas”

President Trump tweeted about the shooting, saying ““Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!” The President has yet to comment on the Dayton shooting.

Angry Reaction On Social Media

It’s been less than 12 hours since the shooting in El Paso. Less than 12 hours. https://t.co/cobDAQbv5E — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) August 4, 2019

People on social media are outraged and upset that two mass shootings occurred in such a short span of time. FaZe clan member Rug wrote on Twitter “Wtf. 2 mass shootings in one day? Is this really becoming a normal thing? You can’t even go to your local Walmart without the guarantee of coming back home alive. My prayers go out to everyone affected in El Paso & Dayton. This is not fair 💔”

These back to back shootings also brought up the topic of gun control. One user wrote “It hasn’t even been 24 hours since El Paso and now we have another shooting in Dayton… meanwhile we can’t even get a universal background check bill to touch the floor of the Senate. Gun lobbyists own Washington.”

“A sentence that could only be uttered in the United States, we are monitoring the second mass shooting of the day.’ Tweeted ABC reporter Joey Rand, “Preliminary reports out of Dayton, Ohio say more than half a dozen people may have been shot and killed. We are awaiting confirmation from police.”

As this article is posted, the top two trends on Twitter in the United States are “Dayton” and “#elpasostrong”.