Dylan Bennett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dylan Bennett is wanted by authorities after his parents were found dead in the town of Long Prairie, Minnesota. Bennett, 22, is the son of Barry, 63, and Carol Bennett, 66. Barry Bennett played as a defensive lineman in the NFL for eleven seasons for the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. He played college football at Concordia College under Jim Christopherson between 1974 and 1978.

Christopherson told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press that Barry and Carol Bennett were “quality people.” Christopherson said he was “stunned” and “found it hard to understand.”

1. Barry & Carol Bennett’s Cause of Death Has Not Been Made Public but Authorities Described it as ‘Suspicious’

Barry and Carol Bennett were found dead inside of their home on August 21, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Authorities did not reveal the couple’s cause of death but described it as “suspicious.” Barry Bennett was a native of St. Paul, Minnesota.

The town of Long Prairie is located two hours north of Minneapolis and has a population of 3,500. Dylan Bennett had been living with his parents at the time of their deaths. Barry and Carol Bennett had four children together, two, including Dylan, were adopted.

2. Dylan Bennett Was Thought to Have Fled the State

We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2019

Officials were called to Barry and Carol Bennett’s home after friends hadn’t heard from the couple for over 24 hours. Anybody with any information regarding Dylan Bennett’s whereabouts to contact authorities in Minnesota. Dylan Bennett is thought to have fled the state. As a result, WCCO reports that the FBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.

3. Dylan Bennett Was About to Leave for a Job in China

According to Dylan Bennett’s Facebook page, he has just graduated from Bemidji State University. Christopherson told the Pioneer-Press that Dylan Bennett was about to move to China for work. Dylan Bennett had been studying at Bemidji for four years, he said on his LinkedIn page.

4. Authorities Do Not Believe There Is Any Threat to the Community in Long Prairie

Authorities have said that Bennett was thought to be driving a blue 2018 Hyundai with Minnesota plates readinG BCK-487 but that car was later recovered. The statement from the Todd County sheriff said, “Based on information gathered during the investigation, it is determined that there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

5. Barry Bennett Rarely Talked About His NFL Heroics, Unless He Was Asked

Long Prairie. Scene of what appears to be double homicide. Law enforcement looking for suspect. Todd Co Sheriff says public not at risk. Stay tuned…. pic.twitter.com/w3x89Fesjy — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) August 22, 2019

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that since retiring from the NFL, Barry Bennett had worked as a physical education teacher in Long Prairie. He had retired prior to his death. The Long Prairie school district superintendent, Jon Kringen, told the newspaper that Bennett seldom spoke about his illustrious career unless asked. Barry Bennett was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft in 1982, 60th overall, by the New Orleans Saints. In addition to his football career, the 6-foot-4 Barry Bennett was a national champion wrestler in college.

When Barry Bennett was let go by the Saints, he told the Star Tribune in 2018 that he began training with the Vikings, the team he dreamed of playing for in his youth. Barry Bennett told the newspaper, “After the Saints let me go, I was in camp with the Vikings in ’82 and was going to make the team. Then, Bud [Grant] brought in Charlie Johnson from Philadelphia in late August. I was crushed, but the Jets signed me, and that got me six good years in New York, on a line with [Mark] Gastineau and [Joe] Klecko.”

