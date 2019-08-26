Glen Richter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Glen Richter, 49, is accused of murdering recent college graduate Sara Hudson in Dallas, Texas. She was 22 years old.

Police said Hudson had been shot in the head on Monday, August 19. Her body was found in her SUV, which was burning when officers discovered the vehicle.

Richter was arrested three days later and charged with capital murder. He had been living in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite and worked as a driver for Lyft.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: Glen Richter Was Identified as the Suspected Killer Via Surveillance Footage & Fingerprints

Glen Richter has been accused of attacking Sara Hudson seemingly at random. Police say part of the attack was recorded by nearby surveillance cameras.

According to the arrest report cited by CBS Dallas, Richter was seen walking up to Hudson as she got out of her vehicle in a parking lot. Richter reportedly pushed her into the backseat of the SUV. The motive appears to have been robbery. Police said that at some point, Richter forced Hudson to withdraw money from an ATM.

Hudson’s SUV was later found on fire in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas along Alta Drive. CBS Dallas, citing police, reported that Hudson’s clothing had been partially removed and that police thought Richter may have sexually assaulted Hudson as well.

Police said Hudson was shot in the head. The medical examiner said she also suffered from smoke inhalation.

In addition to the surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify Richter by locating physical evidence at the scene. His fingerprints were found on the doors of the SUV. Heavy has reached out to the Dallas County Sheriff’s department for a copy of the arrest report.

2. Glen Richter was Arrested & Charged With Capital Murder

Sara Hudson was found dead on Monday, August 19, 2019. Glen Richter was identified and arrested three days later. According to inmate records, he was booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail in Dallas just after midnight on Thursday, August 22.

He has been charged with capital murder. In Texas, the charge carries possible sentences of up to life in prison or even the death penalty if convicted. Under the Texas penal code, there are nine categories of capital murder. The one that appears to apply to this case reads, “the person intentionally commits the murder in the course of committing or attempting to commit kidnapping, burglary, robbery, aggravated sexual assault, arson, obstruction or retaliation, or terroristic threat.”

Richter’s bond was set at $1 million as of August 26.

3. Glen Richter Was a Driver For Lyft

Glen Richter worked as a driver for Lyft in the Dallas area prior to his arrest. A spokesperson released a statement after police identified Richter as the suspect in Sara Hudson’s murder. The statement read:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. While this tragic incident did not involve Lyft, our hearts go out to the family and friends affected. Immediately upon hearing these allegations, we deactivated the driver and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

Heavy has reached out to Lyft to ask about how long Richter was associated with the company. We also asked whether any red flags were raised during Richter’s background check. According to Lyft’s website, the company performs checks on potential drivers’ criminal history and driving record.

4. Richter Was Charged With Assault in 2007 But the Case Was Dismissed

Glen Richter has one prior arrest in Texas, according to a search of online records. He was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury in 2007, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The case was handled in Kaufman County Municipal Court. Kaufman is a small city located about 35 miles southeast of Dallas.

According to Kaufman County court records, the assault case was dismissed in December of 2008.

5. Neighbor: Glen Richter Refused to Surrender to Police At His Home

Glen Richter did not willingly surrender to police when officers arrived at his home to arrest him. Neighbor Leon Sanders told NBC Dallas that he went outside to see what was going on after hearing loud noises out his window.

Sanders said he witnessed police surrounding Richter’s Mesquite, Texas home and ordered him to come out. “The SWAT team had all their guns out and they requested three or four times for him to come out on the loudspeaker but he never would come out.” Sanders told the TV station that law enforcement shoved their way inside to arrest Richter.

Richter was photographed during the arrest partially wrapped in what appears to be a bath towel.