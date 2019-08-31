Reports: Hurricane Dorian May Miss Florida & Strike South Carolina

As the governor of South Carolina has declared a state of emergency as it’s reported Hurricane Dorian could “be headed to the South Carolina coast,” it was reported.

A report from MSNBC says South Carolinia may be a target of the Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Dorian has shifted its path. Florida might avoid a direct hit as the storm moves toward the South Carolina coast. https://t.co/XqN3TBB3vU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2019

“Hurricane Dorian has shifted its path. Florida might avoid a direct hit as the storm moves toward the South Carolina coast.”

Based on forecasts from National Hurricane Center, and via computer models, the potentially deadly storm’s “track is highly uncertain.”

But South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency and is reported to be meeting with “state and local officials to ramp up preparations for the storm.”

The Post & Courier reported that while an “emergency declaration does not mean the governor is calling for evacuations,” discussions are underway to decide if officilas may “ask thousands of residents and visitors to leave the coast.”

It was reported that McMaster said the state “must prepare for every possible scenario,” adding that “all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now. There is no reason for delay.”

The latest forecast for #HurricaneDorian from @NWSNHC keeps this powerful storm just offshore of Florida and the southeast US but #DontLetYourGuardDown especially in North and South Carolina as it will be uncomfortably close! Stay #WeatherAware! #flwx #gawx #scwx #ncwx #Dorian pic.twitter.com/SsejZl7Uo2 — Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) August 31, 2019

Here’s the full statement:

“Governor Henry McMaster today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency and urges South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state. The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan.”

Hurricane Dorian's latest track shows Florida and Georgia will get grazed by the storm and then it will head towards South Carolina's coast: https://t.co/vQxYMegPzb — FOX News Radio (@foxnewsradio) August 31, 2019

The SC Department of Emergency Management has more information here.

“The declaration by the governor also authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian,” the statement read.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

The Coast Guard Sotueast Secort at Charleston is “closely tracking and planning” for Dorian.

.@USCG Sector #Charleston personnel and units are closely tracking and planning for #HurricaneDorian. The #USCG Cutters Cormorant, Heron, Pompano and Sea Dog are staged and prepared. pic.twitter.com/S9zvpaMv9a — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 31, 2019

“Sector #Charleston personnel and units are closely tracking and planning for #HurricaneDorian. The #USCG Cutters Cormorant, Heron, Pompano and Sea Dog are staged and prepared.”

High-resolution visible imagery over the eye of #Dorian is stunning this morning. This is a special view of 30-second @NOAA high-resolution visible imagery that forecasters use. Catch the latest on this hurricane's forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/J8lerryPrj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

This post will be updated.