Reports: Hurricane Dorian May Miss Florida & Strike South Carolina

As the governor of South Carolina has declared a state of emergency as it’s reported Hurricane Dorian could “be headed to the South Carolina coast,” it was reported.
A report from MSNBC says South Carolinia may be a target of the Category 4 storm.
“Hurricane Dorian has shifted its path. Florida might avoid a direct hit as the storm moves toward the South Carolina coast.”
Based on forecasts from National Hurricane Center, and via computer models, the potentially deadly storm’s “track is highly uncertain.”
But South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency and is reported to be meeting with “state and local officials to ramp up preparations for the storm.”
The Post & Courier reported that while an “emergency declaration does not mean the governor is calling for evacuations,” discussions are underway to decide if officilas may “ask thousands of residents and visitors to leave the coast.”
It was reported that McMaster said the state "must prepare for every possible scenario."
Here’s the full statement:
“Governor Henry McMaster today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency and urges South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state. The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan.”
The SC Department of Emergency Management has more information here.
“The declaration by the governor also authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian,” the statement read.
“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”
The Coast Guard Sotueast Secort at Charleston is “closely tracking and planning” for Dorian.
“Sector #Charleston personnel and units are closely tracking and planning for #HurricaneDorian. The #USCG Cutters Cormorant, Heron, Pompano and Sea Dog are staged and prepared.”
This post will be updated.