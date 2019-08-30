Hurricane Dorian: Where to Buy Water, Food & Last Minute Supplies

With Hurricane Dorian steadily moving towards Florida as a Category 4 storm, it’s helpful to know where you can find water, canned goods, and other essential hurricane supplies. The American Red Cross has provided a list of necessary hurricane items here.

If Dorian continues on its predicted trajectory, tropical-storm-force winds are expected to kick up as early as Saturday evening, leaving the state’s residents little time to stock up on hurricane supplies. Store shelves in Florida are occasionally looking barren, but major suppliers such as Publix, Winn-Dixie, Target, and Walmart as well as membership club stores like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJs are working to keep up with demand by rapidly re-stocking necessities. Most stores are carefully monitoring Hurricane Dorian’s course before making a determination to close.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/sY8jyYVaxz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

Grocery Stores & Office Supply Stores Still Have Water

Florida’s major grocery chains are still receiving shipments of drinking water. Winn-Dixie tweeted that its staff is working around the clock to prevent shortages. If you’re having a hard time locating water, many office supply stores keep it in stock. Ready.gov is recommending that anyone in Dorian’s path keep a minimum three-day supply of water on hand. One gallon of water per person or pet per day is advised.

Not all heroes wear capes👏 At #WinnDixie, we're working around-the-clock to make sure our stores are stocked with what you need to prepare for #hurricanedorian. Shop the ad ➡️ https://t.co/b4y1sMfLOm pic.twitter.com/aIcsVKzYCg — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) August 29, 2019

Bathtubs and sinks can be filled with water for flushing toilets or washing clothing, but should not be used for drinking. “Water stored in bathtubs and sinks should never be used for drinking or for bathing young children because lead can leak from the glaze in bathtubs and sinks into water stored in them,” the American Red Cross told the Miami Herald.

Camping Stores & Convenience Stores May Still Have Last-Minute Food, Fuel & Flashlights

Went to dicks sporting goods to buy some golf stuff and everyone around me in line is buying cases of water. Apparently everywhere is sold out of water except them because of this hurricane and I'm just the dumbass trying to buy golf gear. — Nick Hoffman (@Nick_Hoffman2) September 11, 2018

If local grocery stores come up short on hurricane supplies like water, food, flashlights, lanterns, and grills, these items might still be available at gas stations, convenience stores, sporting goods stores, and camping stores.

Some Florida Health Insurers Are Allowing Early Refills on Medications

We want to keep members informed during #HurricaneDorian, bookmark our blog for up to date information. https://t.co/8zp0J8VRGM pic.twitter.com/Bq6oMwcJV4 — Florida Blue (@FLBlue) August 29, 2019

Florida’s pharmacies are doing their best to keep up with filling prescriptions. If you can’t find what you need from one of the national drugstore chains, try calling a local independent pharmacy that’s on this list.

Florida Blue, the state’s largest health insurer, is allowing members to get early refills on maintenance medications between August 29-September 28. For anyone unable to reach their doctor, Florida Blue can also help clients find alternative providers so they can get any necessary treatment or medications prior to the storm.

Humana, Florida’s second-largest health insurer, is also offering hurricane relief to its clients. Both companies can provide important pharmacy information.

Home Improvement Stores Are Replenishing Plywood & Generators

As Hurricane Dorian heads our way, power outages are likely. FPL spokesperson Maria Bertot explains what the power company is doing now to be prepared to get your lights back on quickly. https://t.co/KetqJoBNRl — WMMB (@WMMB) August 29, 2019

Home improvement centers such as Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware are doing their best to keep up with the demand for plywood, generators and other building essentials as Dorian approaches.

“Our stores and customers depend on us to have everything they need to get them through a hurricane,” Vicki Peterson, human resources manager for the Home Depot McDonough distribution center said. Some stores in Central Florida currently have sufficient plywood. There’s a shortage of generators but several retailers said they are expecting shipments on Friday and Saturday.



Try Visiting Less Populated Areas for Fuel

Loooonnnngggg gas lines already in south Florida as people continue to prepare for #Dorian.

📽️: WeatherNation affiliate @CBS12 in West Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/493pkeHek7 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 29, 2019

Now is a good time to top off vehicles and get generator fuel. AAA told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Florida has more than enough gas, even if the state is impacted by the approaching storm.

But some of Florida’s larger cities like Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach are seeing long lines and fuel shortages. WSVN reported that several gas stations pumps were dry. Drivers may need to travel to less populated areas to fill up.

Office Supply Stores Offer Portable Chargers, Cords & Adapters

Best Buy’s website provides immediate information about local store inventories of electronic equipment, batteries and portable chargers. Office supply stores like Office Depot and Staples also carry a wide selection of electronics.

Most electronics and office supply retailers still have Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) batteries available that can run larger electronics like computers and monitors. A UPS starts at $50 and can prevent data loss and hardware damage, while also providing surge protection.

Check Veterinary Hospitals for Prescription Pet Foods

Pets are a part of the family, so include them in your hurricane plans: 🏠 Home kit: 3 days of pet food, water & medication

🛄 Go bag: food, water, medication, vet records, toys

🗺️ Evacuation plan: be sure you're going to a pet-friendly placehttps://t.co/nYvYA2KNqS #nolaready pic.twitter.com/BQo1KPn5G7 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 14, 2019

Florida’s pet supply retailers are well-stocked but seeing double their typical number of customers, which may lead to shortages of hurricane pet supplies.

Prescription pet foods can be purchased from veterinary hospitals and some pet stores but you must present a copy of the prescription. For pets who need refills on their medication, USA Today has a list of pharmacies that fill prescription pet medications with proof of a prescription. PetMeds.com offers overnight service for an additional fee.

Ready.gov has a checklist of pet-related items you should keep on hand during a disaster and suggests keeping a 10-14 day supply on hand. When desperate, limited selections of dog and cat food can be found at gas stations.

