Jorge Carmond: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jorge Carmond, a Texas teenager charged with the 2018 double homicide of neighbors John and Melinda Smith, is once again in the news as a false story went viral on social media claiming he is an undocumented immigrant known as a “Dreamer”.

“Dreamers” are individuals who arrived in the United States as undocumented children and are seeking a lawful pathway to citizenship.

On August 19, Snopes.com first debunked the 2018 piece “DREAMER STABS COUPLE TO DEATH IN THEIR TEXAS HOME,” published on the website United States Illegal Alien Crime Report , by asking the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office about Carmond’s citizenship status.

On August 20, Heavy also contacted a representative from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office who confirmed there was no indication that Carmond, now 18, is undocumented.

Here’s what you need to know about Jorge Carmond.



1. Jorge Carmond Stabbed John Smith after Telling Him to Get out of the Car

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office is identifying he victims as 61-year old John Smith and 59-year old Melinda Smith.

Investigators say they both died from multiple stab wounds. https://t.co/jY5MnbZr2e — Zack Hedrick (@zhedrickTV) April 27, 2018

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on April 26, 2018, 17-year-old Jorge Carmond approached John Smith, 61, as he was on his way to work. Smith said Carmond instructed him to get out of the car and then stabbed him.

A neighbor called the police after hearing an argument outside. In the midst of the call, she also heard a single gunshot. When police arrived at the 4400 block of Lost Hills Drive in Elmendorf, they discovered John Smith on the front porch, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds.

2. John Smith Told the Police Who Stabbed Him

As he was dying, Smith was able to give the officers a description of the suspect and informed them that the crime had been committed by his neighbor. For unknown reasons, he also shared that his daughter had recently run away from home. Paramedics transported Smith to Brooke Army Medical Center where he later died from his wounds.

The San Antonio News-Express revealed what was in responding Officer L. Castellano’s Offense Report: “I did ask [John Smith] again what happened,” Castellano writes. “[John] stated he was going to work and the neighbor across the street came to his vehicle and told [him] to get out of the car. [John] stated he did exit his vehicle and [Carmond] stabbed him. [John] also stated his daughter had run away recently. I did ask [John] why [Carmond] had stabbed him. [John] told me he did not know why he was stabbed.”

When officers entered the Smith’s home they found Melinda Smith, 59, on the couch with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the couples’ dogs had also been stabbed in the eye.

The San Antonio News-Express reported son Matt Smith’s shock. “I don’t know if you can ever really explain something like this,” he said.

3. Carmond Approached a Reporter and Said His Name Was “George Bravo”

In a bizarre turn of events, Carmond approached a reporter from the San Antonio News-Express who was at the crime scene covering the story. At approximately 9 a.m., Carmond asked the reporter what was happening, mentioned he was the Smith’s neighbor and gave his name as “George Bravo.”

Carmond told the reporter that he’d lived in the neighborhood for about a year-and-a-half, was friends with the Smiths’ daughter and one of their sons, and said the couple was quiet but had noisy dogs. He then commented, “They didn’t really like me, you know,” and added, “They were pretty mean.”

Before the reporter was able to follow up on the comment, an investigator pulled Carmond away to ask questions and inform him that he’d been identified as a suspicious person.

4. Carmond’s Mother Had Just Kicked Him out of the House

EXCLUSIVE: Jorge Carmond is accused of fatally stabbing his 2 neighbors, but before he was taken in for questioning & arrested, he arrived at the crime scene & gave this chilling interview to @calebjdowns. STORY ➡️ https://t.co/I0qJtwgqsa @mySA — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) May 2, 2018

Investigators soon determined that Carmond lived across the street from the Smiths. After speaking with Carmond’s mother, investigators learned that she’d kicked him out of the house just a few hours before the murders.

No reason was given as to why she had told him to leave the house however she did consent to let detectives search her home.

5. Carmond Confessed to the Crime Right after His Arrest

NEW TONIGHT: a neighborhood pays their respect to John and Melinda Smith. The couple was brutally murdered at their home yesterday morning. The suspect is in custody, only 17-years-old. pic.twitter.com/WaQ38jTgXN — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) April 28, 2018

The police also found bags in the open trunk of John Smith’s car that belonged to Jorge Carmond. The teenager claimed the bags were in the vehicle because Smith had offered to give Carmond a ride downtown. A search of the Smith’s home also found evidence linking Carmond to the murders.

Carmond confessed several hours later and was charged with capital murder. He could face the death penalty or life in prison. Carmond gave no motive for the crime but police suspect he was intent on taking Smith’s car.

A public memorial was held three days after the murders. “[John Smith] was one of the kindest, soft-spoken men you could have ever met. They would have given the shirt off their back to anyone in need,” one neighbor recalled to KENS 5, adding, “Knowing that they’re with God is the only thing that brings me any peace.”