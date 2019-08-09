Police Report Marina Joyce Has Been Missing For 9 Days

While YouTube star Marina Joyce once faked her own kidnapping back in 2016, the Haringey Police in North London have officially listed the 22-year-old woman as a missing person on August 9. The British police tweeted out her photo saying she was last seen on July 31, and was first reported missing on August 7.

The last time Marina posted a video on YouTube, where she has a following of 2.1 million subscribers, was June 21, 2019, and British beauty blogger’s most recent post on Instagram, where she has 234K followers, was posted on June 24. For YouTube fans that remember when popular gamer Etika first went missing, whom after once faking his own death, actually committed suicide a few months later — learning that police have officially confirmed her disappearance is incredibly scary and unsettling. The U.K.’s Missing People charity has also posted Marina’s missing report on their official website.

Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31Jul and reported missing to police on 7Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info. pic.twitter.com/NsosGyIw70 — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) August 9, 2019

At first, Marina absence was believed by many to be a hoax for publicity. Back in 2016, after posting a series of erratic, strange posts touting weird theories on the Internet that ranged from drugs to ISIS, she caused her millions of fans to spiral in panic after posting a video which appeared to include a hidden cry for help. Entitled “Date Video Ideas,” Marina said she was in a “dangerous place,” revealed her arms, which appeared to be bruised, and seemingly whispered to camera, “Help me.”

In the midst of the mass hysteria to find Marina, a #SaveMarinaJoyce campaign started trending on Twitter. While many fans, whom she dubbed the “Sacred Moon Cat Tribe,” believed she was kidnapped, the Enfield Police shut down the rumors by tweeting that the YouTuber was “safe and well.” Marina later said herself in a live broadcast, “this was a publicity stunt by viewers, not by me [Marina.]”

About #SaveMarinaJoyce – She edits in a whisper at the start of her video saying "Help Me". I hope she's okay… pic.twitter.com/nMEh8sMTdR — Fred Pye (@NoughtPointFour) July 26, 2016

In an interview with the Sun she said of the incident, “The first I knew of it was when I saw the hashtag trending and people started to get worried. People really care about me and it went crazy and blew up. People out there are really kind. But I am really OK. There are no ISIS terrorists here.”

As for the huge boost she received in followers following the fake kidnapping, Marina was genuinely thankful. “It is incredible what people have done. They have helped my channel so much now. I care about my YouTube channel and after this I have got lots more viewers which is really good.”

#SaveMarinaJoyce Is Trending Once Again

Like a bad case of deja vu, the exact same hashtag that went viral in 2016 is now trending once again in 2019. Her fans are incredibly worried and hope she’s doing okay. Users on Twitter want to do anything they can to help authorities track Marina down.

Others on Twitter are still having trouble believing she’s actually missing, and assume it’s somehow another hoax for more followers. But many users have not yet checked to see the official police report.

can we spread this in the marina joyce trend instead of pointless memes pls, she’s a human being with a beautiful heart and soul and we need her safe 💛 #findmarinajoyce pic.twitter.com/33Zjow0pO9 — megan (@runningfrmylife) August 9, 2019

This is a developing news story, and we will update it as more information comes in.

