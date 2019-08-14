Philadelphia Shooting: Reports of Multiple Police Officers Shot

Multiple Philadelphia police officers were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, local media outlets reported. Two hours after the first reports of gunfire, shots were still heard being fired around 5:50 p.m. ET.

As of press time, six officers have been reportedly shot near the 3700 block of N. 15th street. Three have been taken to Einstein Medical, and three have been taken to Temple Hospital. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. Two officers are reportedly still inside the home with the suspected shooters.

Sergeant Eric Gripp has asked the media to “stop broadcasting tactical positions of officers.”

Update – Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active. Avoid area. MEDIA – STOP BROADCASTING TACTICAL POSITIONS OF OFFICERS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

This is a developing story and we will update this post as new information comes comes in. Philadelphia police captain Sekou Kinebrew told CNN that officers were first called to the scene for reported drug activity. After reports of gunfire, police swarmed the area and a SWAT team has completely surrounded the building on the 3700 Block on N. 15th street. Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted, “Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA.”

Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

He followed that tweet up with another report saying, “Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received.”

Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The situation remains live crime scene, and Temple University’s Health Sciences Center Campus is currently on lockdown. Hundreds of police officers are outside a house in Philadelphia near Broad Street and Butler. Septa is currently bypassing the area.

BSL: Service will temporarily bypass Erie Station in both directions due to police activity. Bus route 4 or 16 are available on street level. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 14, 2019

Special agents from the Philadelphia Field Division are on the scene assisting the Philadelphia Police as the situation continues to be an active scene.

