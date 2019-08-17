Far-Right & Antifa Protests Live Stream: Watch Portland Protests Online

A large number of protests and counter-protests are happening in Portland, Oregon today. An “End Domestic Terrorism” rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Pacific in Portland to protest Antifa. This rally is being supported by members of the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer. Oath Keepers urged their supporters to not attend, and a number of groups including Rose City Antifa are hosting counterprotests in the same area around the same time. We have live streams below of what’s happening today. Some may go down periodically and we will post new ones as they are available.

Watch Multiple Live Streams Below

News2Share has a live stream of the protests below. We will update new live streams if this one is taken down, but you can also follow their Facebook page here. Reporter Ford Fischer is at the event and live streaming what happens.

Ford Fischer, who has been there for more than an hour now, said that he has not seen any violence at the rally or heard any news from police about violence so far.

Here is his live stream from earlier:

The End Domestic Terrorism Rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Pacific (2 p.m. Eastern) at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Just .3 miles at 6 SW Pine Street, a counterprotest called Be the Spectacle is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific. Then at Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park, a Love Conquers Hate rally is happening from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pacific. A Poop Bloc event is happening in the same location as the End Domestic Terrorism rally, starting one hour later at 12 p.m. Pacific.

Up to 1,000 are expected to be supporting the “End Domestic Terrorism” group in person today. This rally is being organized by Joe Biggs, formerly with InfoWars. Proud Boys is also helping with the rally. The event’s Facebook page had said that Enrique Tarrio, a chairman of Proud Boys, was one of the organizers. The Facebook page for the event appears to have been taken down.

Andrew Kimmel is also reporting on the events today live. He is a documentary and television producer:

Patriot Prayer has come out in support of the event, according to posts on their Facebook page today.

Eugene Weekly, an alternative site that reports itself as being”liberal media,” has a live stream below. They’re currently having technical issues but will have a live stream back up soon. Here’s their last video:

Rose City Antifa, a local pro-Antifa group in Portland, posted a call to action on their website. They wrote: “We call on the community to defend itself, as it has countless times before. We must tell these far-Right and neo-Nazi groups that they are not welcome in Portland, and their search for victims on our streets will not be tolerated! Join us on August 17 at Waterfront Park to defend Portland against far-Right attack!”

Fox Carolina News has a live stream below.

Here is a stream from KOIN 6. Tension are high today.

The Oregon Justice Resource Center filed a lawsuit against Joe Biggs and Tara Larosa, seeking an emergency injunction to stop the rally. The police have said they will be there in full force to prevent violence, Oregon Live reported.

Police Said Some Individuals Were Trying to ‘Infiltrate’ Opposing Groups

There’s a lot to keep track of that’s happening today. According to the Portland police, officers have seized weapons from multiple groups at the protests today.

#ppbalert Officers have seized weapons from multiple groups, including bear spray, shields, and metal and wooden poles. pic.twitter.com/NY2KEK8c8Y — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

A sound truck is advising crowds to obey the laws and stay out of the streets:

Sound truck is advising crowds in Waterfront Park to continue to obey all laws, stay out of streets and in park or on sidewalks. No violence will be tolerated. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

Portland Police said that individuals were trying to infiltrate opposing groups and there were reports of some individuals carrying weapons and wearing protective equipment.

A number of road closures are in place today. The police ask that if anyone witnesses criminal activity, they should call 911.

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia