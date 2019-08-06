Sushma Swaraj’s Cause of Death: The Popular Indian Politician Has Died

Sushma Swaraj, a popular politician in India, has died. She suffered a heart attack in a shocking death that left supporters reeling. Her Twitter account had just posted a message a few hours before her death.

Sushma Swaraj Died of a Massive Heart Attack

Sushma Swaraj was 67 when she died after suffering a massive heart attack, News 18 reported. Shortly after breaking news reports shared that she had been admitted to AIIMS after a heart attack, reports were updated with the sad news that she had died. Her family, including her husband, were with her at AIMS when she died, along with political leaders.

The Indian National Congress tweeted their condolences.

We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i — Congress (@INCIndia) August 6, 2019

Just a Few Hours Before Her Death, She Posted on Twitter Thanking the Prime Minister

Just a few hours before her death, she had posted to Twitter. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s stance on Kashmir. She wrote: ” Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

She Had a Kidney Transplant in 2016 & She Didn’t Contest a Recent General Election Because of Health Reasons

In 2016, Swaraj had a kidney transplant. She decided in December 2018 not to contest the general election in India, which she had lost, because of health reasons, Times of India reported.

At the time, she said it was because she needed to “save herself from dust and stay safe from infection,” Times of India reported. She said her health was good, but she wanted to take precautions to stay healthy. She said a big limitation to her health was the need to avoid dust.

After the swearing-in ceremony for her successor, she shared an emotional tweet. She wrote: “Prime Minister, you gave me an opportunity to serve our countrymen and overseas Indians as the Foreign Minister for five years and personally, also, gave me respect throughout my tenure. I am very grateful to you. I pray that our government becomes very successful.”

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपने 5 वर्षों तक मुझे विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर देशवासियों और प्रवासी भारतीयों की सेवा करने का मौका दिया और पूरे कार्यकाल में व्यक्तिगत तौर पर भी बहुत सम्मान दिया. मैं आपके प्रति बहुत आभारी हूँ. हमारी सरकार बहुत यशस्विता से चले, प्रभु से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2019

She Was One of the Most-Followed Politicians on Twitter

The Washington Post once referred to Swaraj as the “supermom” of India. She was also one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter, with more than 13 million followers.

Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 2014 to May 30, 2019. She was only the second woman to hold that office. Swaraj also was elected a Member of Parliament seven times. In 1977, was the youngest cabinet minister in Haryana at the age of 25. She was the first woman chief minister of Delhi, Times of India shared.

Thousands of people are offering their condolences for Swaraj’s death and their sympathies to her family. She was greatly loved and many were shocked and saddened to learn about her death.