Tyson Foods Recall: Which Chicken Patties Were Contaminated?

Tyson Foods has issued a recall for Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products because the chicken could be contaminated with materials that could make you and your family sick.

The recall includes nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken shipped to distribution centers in 10 states. The USDA says the packages were then “shipped to retail locations nationwide.”

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service classified the recall as “Class I.” Foods get this labeling if consuming the product could “cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Here’s what you need to know.

The Weaver Chicken Patties Include a ‘Best if Used by’ Date of January 31, 2020

According to the release published on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, the recall involves fully cooked chicken items that were produced on January 31, 2019. The packages have a “best if used by” date of January 31, 2020.

The chicken came in 26-ounce resealable plastic bags with the wording, “Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Patties, Breaded Chicken Breast Patties With Rib Meat” printed in the middle of the label.

In the bottom left-hand corner, the label states that the product was distributed by the Victor F. Weaver Co in Springdale, Arkansas. The net weight is listed as 13 pounds.

The packages included in the recall have the following lot codes on the label: 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600.

The bags also include the establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.

Customers Reported Finding Pieces of a Mechanical Seal in the Packaging

The recall announcement published by the Department of Agriculture merely mentions that the Weaver brand chicken patties could have been contaminated by “foreign matter” that could be dangerous to customers’ health. It adds that consumers had reached out to Tyson Foods about the contamination.

A separate news release from Weaver Chicken further states that customers found “pieces of extraneous material” in the chicken breast patties. It adds that no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

A spokesperson for Tyson Foods confirmed to CBS News that the “extraneous material” was identified as “pieces from a mechanical seal or gasket.” It’s unclear how the material ended up in the chicken patties. Weaver Chicken said the recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Chicken Breast Patties Were Sent to Distribution Centers in 10 States

#Recall: Tyson Foods, Inc. Recalls Weaver Brand Ready-To-Eat Chicken Patty Products due to Possible Foreign Matte… https://t.co/hp02v9AsXY — USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) August 16, 2019

Weaver Chicken explained that 39,078 pounds of the chicken breast patties were sent to distribution centers in the following 10 states: Missouri, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

As referenced above, the U.S. Department of Agriculture warned that the finished product was then shipped to retail locations across the nation.

Customers who want to direct questions to Tyson Foods and Weaver Chicken are encouraged to call or text the Consumer Relations department at 855-382-3101.

READ NEXT: A Second Accuser Comes Forward Against Singer Katy Perry