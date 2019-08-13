WATCH: Viral Video of A Man Popping Balloons in the Most Dangerous Ways

A 2-minute video of a man popping balloons in some very creative ways went viral on Monday. The video was posted by visual artist Jan Hakon Erichsen who’s based out of Oslo, Norway.

In the video, Erichsen comes up with multiple machines, contraptions, and crude ways to pop balloons. His methods include strapping a wooden board to his back outfitted with knives, strapping knives to his shoulder blades and shrugging to pop a balloon on his head, using power drills to stab balloons through wrapping paper, and putting large amounts of knives on his head and leaning over until they fall, popping balloons on the ground.

Most of his methods are hilarious and also slightly dangerous. He puts himself in harm’s way with several of the contraptions including knives that stab into thin pieces of wood attached to his body and an ax contraption that swings down and pops a balloon right above his head. His Instagram profile warns viewers that they “should really, really, not try this at home”.

Erichsen has several other videos of him popping balloons and in his Instagram profile he refers to himself as a “balloon destroyer”. He has content onhis website that doesn’t have to do with popping balloons including a video titled “destroyer” that showcases him destroying vegetables with his signature contraptions.

The tweet he posted is captioned with “Most people: I guess balloons are ok, Me:”. Users on Twitter were captivated with the new video both for Erichsen’s perplexing concept and his dedication to destroying any and all balloons.

“this is the most f****** chaotic video i have ever seen i am enamored with it” said one reply. Others appreciated his dedication, “He went through a lot of risk to show his hatred for balloons” said another user.

You can watch the 2-minute video below. Be warned, you may want to watch it more than once.

Most people: I guess balloons are ok Me: pic.twitter.com/urmWxJ5hI2 — Jan Hakon Erichsen (@janerichsen) August 11, 2019

The video exploded in popularity, accumulating over 9.5 million views just 24 hours after posting it.

Twitter Responds With Hilarity

what happens when serial killers don't actually want to hurt anyone — Brave Bones (@bravebonesband) August 11, 2019

Aside from the replies from users confused with why Erichsen hates balloons so much or why he owns so many knives, there were some hilarious replies using clips and photos from the videos.

Like this one that compares one of Erichsem’s contraptions with a hedgehog.

Or this one that compares Erichsen to an anime character.

One user was upset that the video cut off before showing Erichsen pop the last two balloons with cactuses on his shoulders. The artist kindly replied with the video clip.

REALLY, IT ENDED THERE?? YOUR JUST GONNA BLUE BALL ME LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/MaxE7ALaPr — James (@James_R_Us) August 12, 2019

Jan Hakon Erichsen has been Popping Balloons For Some Time

This isn’t the first video Erichsen has posted showcasing his balloon popping skills. It’s more of a compilation of his greatest hits.

His Instagram page features several other videos that show the artist with various sharp tools and homemade contraptions made to destroy balloons. He is constantly putting himself in danger to pop balloons including a video where he circles a knife and pops a balloon between his legs.

Or this one where he’s wearing a mask of knives and this one where he suspends a sharp saw above his head.

Balloons seem to be his muse and the subject of most of his visual art. A majority of his Instagram feed is dedicated to popping balloons.

You can view the rest of his visual art at his website here.