Andrew P. Bakaj, the Whistleblower’s Lawyer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lawyer Andrew P. Bakaj is representing the whistleblower who released the information which allegedly proves President Donald Trump illegally spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in order to investigate 2020 democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The whistleblower’s intel, for which the Trump administration has refused to release to Congress, even though it’s been flagged as “urgent” and “credible,” pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Lead council on this high-profile case is Bakaj, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, who now works as the founding & managing partner of Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC. Between 2012 and 2014, he worked with whistleblowers inside the CIA, and is considered uniquely qualified to act on this case alongside fellow attorney, Mark S. Zaid.

Originally from Stamford, Connecticut, the George Washington University alum, and graduate of Syracuse School of Law, has appeared as an expert or consulted on matters for numerous news and TV shows. Bakaj previously served as a Senior Investigator with the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General, where he managed global investigative operations involving time-sensitive and high profile investigations.

Here’s what you need to know about Andrew P. Bakaj….

1. Bakaj was Wrongly Terminated for Working with CIA Whistleblowers in 2014

https://twitter.com/AndrewBakaj?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bakaj started working with CIA in 2012, and helped ensure the agency was complying with President Barack Obama’s new directive to protect whistleblowers with access to classified information who expose fraud, waste, and abuse. In April 2014, Bakaj’s co-workers shared with him their concerns with multiple senior employees at the CIA inspector general’s office who were involved in facilitating or covering up evidence mishandling one of its investigations.

Bakaj then spoke with the intelligence community inspector general’s office (ICIG) about those concerns. According to source, superiors at the CIA interfered in interview with the ICIG to find out the whistleblowers’ names. Afterward, Bakaj’s security clearance was suspended and was put on administrative leave. A year later, in 2015, Bakaj retired from the CIA, and became a managing partner of Compass Rose Legal Group.

Over five years later, on August 8, 2019, external investigators reviewed Bakaj’s case and the Department of Homeland Security concluded that he was retaliated against by his superiors were trying to expose the whistleblowers in the office. While full conclusions remain classified, and Bakaj is not listed by name, his attorney Mark Zaid confirmed that it was him.

Irvin McCullough, a national security analyst for the Government Accountability Project, a nonprofit whistleblower protection organization said of Bakaj, “Whistleblowers need engaged guardians inside the government — and that requires a trustworthy arbiter to protect them. Andrew has dedicated his career to building a bridge for the whistleblowers who come after him, and inspectors general across the community should take note of this landmark finding.”

2. Bakaj is Happily Married

As a leading expert in security clearance matters, who has advised numerous senior U.S. Government officials in a variety of legal and investigative areas, Bakaj doesn’t share too much of his personal life on social media. While he doesn’t have an Instagram account, he shares news and case updates via Twitter, and occasionally post photos of his family on Facebook. Based on his featured pictures, it appears he is married and has one daughter.

His mother, Deb Potter is retired after working at Fidelity Investments and teaching Applied Mathematics at UMass Lowell.

3. Bakaj is an Avid Biker and Golfer

Yesterday's ride went so well I'm kickin' it up a notch with my new @catoctincreek jersey! pic.twitter.com/yQ0Qa0wNHZ — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) July 5, 2019

While Bakaj has practiced in both New Jersey, he is based in Washington D.C., and when former intelligence officer is not working, he’s outside biking, running triathlons, or teeing up at Top Golf.

Bakaj is a fan of all the local sports teams, and regularly attends Washington Redskins games at FedEx Field or cheers on the Nationals at National Stadium.

4. Bakaj Is Keeping the Identity of His Whistleblower Client a Secret

We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so. We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019

On August 12, an anonymous U.S. official filed a complaint with the Intelligence Community Inspector General, an organization in charge of investigations into fraud, abuse, waste and illegal acts for employees working in the intelligence agencies, and on September 18, The Washington Post reported the complaint deals with Trump’s communications with a foreign official, for which Inspector General Michael Atkinson flagged as “credible” and “urgent.”

On September 24, Bakaj sent a ‘Notice of Intent to Contact Congressional Intelligence Committees’ letter to acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who took over for Dan Coats directly with the complaint. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, who was copied on Bakaj’s letter, responded the same day. Schiff, who represented California’s 28th congressional district, asked for the whistleblower to come in for “voluntary interview” after Maguire testifies in a rare, open session Thursday, September 26, in a “secure location.”

5. Bakaj Spoke Out on Jared Kushner’s Abnormally High Security Level

“This is pretty bad,” Bakaj said to ThinkProgess on Kushner’s Top Secret security clearance at The White House. While Trump has the ability to legally grant Kushner such a clearance, there’s concern since his son-in-law has no experience handling Top Secret information, and his ability to use this intel for meetings with foreign officials, and his ongoing international business deals in Saudi Arabia.

After news reports surfaced that Kushner met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislayk just before Trump took office Bakaj prompted the question, “Why would he want to conceal his communications with a foreign adversary from our own intelligence services?”

Bakaj described to WAMU the difference between secret and top secret information is the “sensitivity of the information that you’ll have access to.” While disclosure of secret information can cause serious damage to national security, disclosure of top secret information can cause grave damage.”

