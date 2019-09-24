Dessie Mitcheson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dessie Mitcheson is the model featured in the Nicest Neighbor Costume which has been dubbed the “Sexy Mr. Rogers” costume.

Mitcheson, who like Mr. Fred Rogers, is a native of the Pittsburgh-area, growing up in the town of Apollo, told TMZ that she has been receiving non-stop criticism for the campaign. The Mitcheson told the gossip site that despite all of the costume modeling she has done over the years, she has never been in one that has been “taken out of measures this far.” Mitcheson described the reaction as being “pretty insane.” The costume retails for around $60.

1. Mitcheson Says the Reaction to the Costume Has Been ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

Mitcheson told TMZ that she was born 20 minutes from where Mr. Rogers lives. Mitcheson said one person wrote to her on social media telling her to never return to her hometown. Mitcheson says the reaction is being “blown out of proportion.” Mitcheson added that she didn’t know if Mr. Rogers would approve of the costume but that he was all about love and that the reaction has been bereft of love.

In a separate interview with CBS Pittsburgh, Mitcheson said, “When Yandy asked me to model the ‘Nicest Neighbor’ costume, I instantly laughed because it would be a coincidence that I’m the model because I’m from Pittsburgh” Mitcheson added, “I have been on quite a few ‘horrible’ Halloween costume lists, and even on the Ellen Show for one of them.”

2. Mitcheson Was Named as Maxim’s Hometown Hottie in 2013

On her official website, Mitcheson credits her mother, a cosmetologist, with introducing her to the world of beauty. Mitcheson goes on to say that she attended cosmetology school after graduating from high school with top honors. Mitcheson began modeling by competing in swimsuit competitions. At the age of 18, Mitcheson placed in the top 10 for Miss Pennsylvania.

In 2013, Mitcheson was named as Maxim’s Hometown Hottie was placed in the men’s magazine’s Hot 100 list for 2013. Mitcheson would go on to grace the cover of the magazine in May 2014. Mitcheson said in an October 2018 interview with the magazine that her favorite thing to do in the bedroom was to sleep and that her sexual fantasies would remain a secret between her and her boyfriend. When asked about her guilty pleasures, Mitcheson named her love of “The Bachelor.” When asked about what turned her on the most, Mitcheson said, “When he can be in a room with a million strangers and still be 100 percent himself. I love a guy that doesn’t worry about what other people think of him.”

3. Mitcheson Was a Ring Girl for the 2015 Mayweather/Pacquiao Fight

While in 2015, Mitcheson was featured as one of the Tecate ring girls for the Floyd Mayweather v Manuel Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas, arguably the most anticipated boxing match of all time. On her official website, Mitcheson says that she was the Face of the MGM Grand Las Vegas and the Face of Playboy Intimates. Mitcheson has also been a sideline reporters for the Legends Football League and, according to her website bio, is taking acting classes.

Mitcheson was named as one of the patients of Beverly Hills celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Demetri Arnaoutakis in a press release.

4. Mitcheson Competed on Season 30 of ‘The Amazing Race’

Mitcheson competed on Season 30 of the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race.” Mitcheson’s partner on the show was fellow ring-girl, Kayla Fitzgerald. The pair’s team name was “The Ring Girls.” Mitcheson and Fitzgerald were eliminated after the first leg where they finished in last place.

Following their elimination, Mitcheson told Parade Magazine, “I don’t think either of us expected to go out first. We did so [well] the rest of the race that it was really disappointing that that’s how it went down in the end.” Despite going out early, Mitcheson said that the experience made her feel closer to Fitzgerald. Prior to competing on the show, Fitzgerald told Sports Illustrated that she and Mitcheson had been friends since 2012.

5. Mitcheson Is Due to Marry Zachary Pilek on June 20

According to their Zola page, Mitcheson is due to marry boyfriend Zachary Pilek in Nashville, Tennessee, in June 2020. The pair’s page says that they first met in 2012 in Los Cabos while Pilek was working as a deckhand on a yacht and Mitcheson was on a modeling gig. Pilek popped the question to Mitcheson in March 2018 along the beach at Playa Balandra La Paz.

